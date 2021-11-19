NCAA Division I Womens Hockey: CHA will have sixth team in 2023-24, says Commissioner DeGregorio – College Hockey

When Robert Morris University chose to discontinue their men’s and women’s hockey programs, Bob DeGregorio, commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) in which the men’s team played and Collegiate Hockey America (CHA) in which the women’s team played, discovered just minutes before the general public did.

We were taken by surprise. We had no idea this was happening. I was called five minutes before the announcement was made and told it was happening. I was surprised. I couldn’t believe the lack of foresight for something like this, he said.

Besides players and recruits looking for another place to play and staff out of jobs, the move had far-reaching consequences. The loss of Robert Morris left the CHA with just five affiliates, one below the NCAA conference requirement to receive an automatic bid for the tournament after the season. The conference will be given a two-year grace period to operate below the minimum, but by the 2023-24 season, the CHA must have added a sixth team or they will lose their place in the competition’s car qualifiers.

DeGregorio, who is also a commissioner of the New England Womens Hockey Association (NEWHA), is arguably one of the busiest men in college hockey. Even with everything else going on, finding a team to play in the CHA by that deadline is a priority. He does not think about possible solutions in the longer term. This is a problem that must be solved in time for the 23-24 season. There is no other option.

To that end, DeGregorio has already set some goals for schools to join the CHA.

Without disclosing who they are, we’re talking to some institutions about raising their program to Division I and moving to our league and then another that is (already) Division I, he said.

I want us to go to six teams. With the support of my directors, the support of our coaches, we will have one of those teams play with us in the fall of 2023.

At the moment, the CHA is not counting on the return of Robert Morris. There are too many unanswered questions, and DeGregorio says he isn’t confident that the current approach to bringing the programs back, through sponsorship, is sustainable.

Furthermore, the women’s team currently does not have a coach. Paul Colontino left to become an administrator and coach at Bishop Kearney Selects.

They did not conduct research on a women’s program head coach. Where’s the stake? If you want to bring it back, you’ll need it, DeGregorio said.

Someone should be recruiting. If you have a women’s team in the fall of 2022, who is recruiting? You need someone to find players who can come in to make that program compete again.

There are more questions than answers about the future of Robert Morris Hockey and it would be difficult as a future student athlete to commit to playing there if they can’t be sure that there will definitely be a program that will definitely connect. are having a competition, DeGregorio said. Until staff can provide assurances that the players will not suffer the same fate as last year’s teams, it will be a tough sell to get people to play at RMU.

The Gregorios comments are sure to make people speculate about which schools the CHA is targeting to become their sixth member. He made no distinction whether the schools they are talking about are division III or club level. The CHA itself is populated with teams that have increased their programs.



Lindenwood, RIT and Penn State all eminent programs that played at the club level in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (AHCA).

________________

DeGregorio believes the NCAA Championship Oversight Committee will approve a plan for the expanded DI women’s hockey tournament at their next meeting and is confident it will expand to 11 teams this season.

It’s not what everyone wanted, but 11 is better than 8. I’m very happy they expanded the bracket to create chances, he said. Grab it and get started. It’s better than eight. Let’s live with it. Most importantly, we keep moving forward, showing progress, adding programs, increasing visibility and creating exposure.

But the expansion of women isn’t the only change he hopes to see from the NCAA. He is deeply passionate about the need to change the structure of how voting and decision-making is handled at NCAA conventions.



Right now, he said, no NCAA member agency that doesn’t sponsor football can vote on football legislation.

But no other sport gets that attention. That means, DeGregorio said, that while there are only 61 institutions that sponsor men’s hockey and 40 that sponsor women’s hockey, all 391 NCAA member institutions can vote on hockey legislation.

His proposed solution is a more federated approach where the individual sports have some autonomy over themselves in terms of voting for the rules and regulations that govern them.

They have to unite by sport so that hockey people make decisions about hockey. That should apply to all sports. It has to be maintained and run by those drivers who are involved, who care, who have a passion for that sport. The process could be better if it was more federated. People who know the games won’t do stupid things to manage them, he said.