Bills’ No. 1 defense faces a tough challenge in NFL aspiring co-leader Jonathan Taylor – Buffalo Bills Blog

BUFFALO, NY — Security Jordan Poyer gave a shoutout to New York Jets quarterback Mike White after the Buffalo Bills won 45-17 last week.

“Thank you, Mike White,” Poyer said after the Buffalo defense got five points, including four interceptions.

That’s the kind of confidence that comes from a defense that puts in some pretty impressive numbers.

All of the high school members came out of the game with a takeaway, the second time five members of the Bills defense have had an interception or fumble in a game this year — something the rest of the NFL has only done once ( Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears).

But this weekend, another challenge awaits as Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts walk back to Highmark Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS).

“If you could build a back like that, it has size, strength, vision, balance, home run speed,” said coach Sean McDermott. “It’s hard to find all those traits in one back and he has them all.”

Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Stand »

• Depth maps for each team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index Rankings »

More NFL Coverage »

Overall, the Bills defense has had plenty to celebrate this season, taking first place in several categories, including points allowed per game (15) and yards per game (274.1).

Buffalo is also the only team not to allow an opponent to win 400 yards in a game this year. Part of that is that teams are often forced to pass the ball against these defenses when faced with backlogs. With the Bills in so many outbursts this season, they have had the third fewest hasty attempts in the league and the defense has allowed the third fewest hasty yards per game (83.9).

The last time the Bills faced a dominant back didn’t turn out so well. The defense’s worst game came in Week 6, when Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry exploded for 143 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He is the only player to win 100 yards on the ground against Buffalo this year, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

“Derrick Henry is a big, big guy. I’m not saying Jonathan Taylor isn’t, but Jonathan Taylor is a bit faster,” Poyer said. “I think a little more center of gravity. I’d say he breaks a lot of tackles, not that Derrick Henry doesn’t. They do some things similar, but Jonathan Taylor is still a very good running back.”

Taylor is tied with Henry as the league’s greatest rusher with 937 yards and third in the league with nine rushing scores. This weekend, he can join Edgerrin James (1999-00) and Marshall Faulk (1994-95) as the only players in Colts history to have at least 10 hasty touchdowns in each of their first two seasons. Taylor has over 100 yards on the ground in five of the last seven games.

“Every week we make it about us,” rookie defense end Greg Rousseau told ESPN. “We’re basically just being ourselves every week, we’re watching our holes and of course a lot of respect for the Colts and Jonathan Taylor, great running back, great team. In the end, it’s about playing assignment football, an eleventh. Everyone is doing their job.”

The Bills have allowed only 38 hasty first downs, the fewest in the league. But no player rushed for more first downs than Taylor (54). One problem for Buffalo is the anticipated absence of starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who is a strong running defender but was placed on the COVID-19 list just before the game against the Jets. Backup Harrison Phillips will likely start in his place.

Defending coordinator Leslie Frazier does take advantage of a rotation on the defensive line, but being without Lotulelei is another hurdle for the Bills against the Colts’ hard running game. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also on pace to miss a second straight week with a hamstring injury.

Since 2019, the Bills have ceded 100 rushing yards to a single player just eight times, and Buffalo has a 4-4 record in those games. Henry is the only player on that stretch to sprint more than 100 yards and finish with multiple touchdowns.

In last year’s Colts and Bills playoff meeting, Taylor had 78 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. This time, with the type of season the running back is having, it will be a more difficult task to restrain him on the ground.

“It’s fun for us. It is a challenge, and what is life without challenges?” said Rousseau. “The league is full of special players, very good players and also very special players, players like Jonathan Taylor. It’s a great challenge for us. We are excited. We are ready to attack it.”