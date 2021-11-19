With new contract reportedly in the works, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker calls Spartans ‘destination job’





Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, who could soon land a major new contract with the school, said MSU is a destination job and that he never intended to “just keep going.” Speaking on The Draymond Green Show with Green, a former Michigan State basketball star now with the Golden State Warriors, Tucker made his first comments since the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that Michigan State has signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with the coach. .

1 Related Tucker is in his sophomore season with MSU, which is 9-1 and is ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in Saturday’s game at No. 4 Ohio State. The Free Press reported that Michigan state alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre are funding the new contract, which would see Tucker become one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. “I made it clear in my early press conferences that I thought the state of Michigan was a destination job and not a stepping stone,” Tucker told Green, who played for MSU from 2008 to 2012. “It was never my intention to come here and just I believe we are building something special here. I have tremendous support here to do that, and we are on the right track.” Tucker, 49, mentioned his roots in the Big Ten as a former Wisconsin player and Cleveland native who began his coaching career as a Michigan State graduate assistant for then-coach Nick Saban. He also spent 2001 to 2004 as a defensive assistant at Ohio State. Michigan State has yet to announce a new deal with Tucker, who currently earns $5.56 million and is signed through the 2024 season. In February 2020, he was hired after just one season with Colorado to replace longtime Spartans coach Mark Dantonio. to replace. Tucker has been named as a potential candidate for the coaching vacancy at LSU, which announced on Oct. 17 that coach Ed Orgeron would not be returning in 2022.

