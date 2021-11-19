WTA threatens to withdraw tennis tournaments from China because of Peng

Tennis – WTA Mandatory – Madrid Open – Madrid, Spain – May 6, 2018 China’s Peng Shuai in action against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza during their round of 64 match REUTERS/Susana Vera

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated Friday when the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said it was willing to pull its tournaments from China over the issue, which is an influential Chinese state called on media editor to criticize the organization for using a “compelling tone”.

Former doubles number one in the world Peng has not been seen or heard in public since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on the heavily censored internet in China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Concerns have grown among the global tennis community and beyond about Peng’s safety and whereabouts since her impeachment, and the WTA is calling for an investigation. Some of the world’s top tennis players, including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as the German Olympic Committee, have tweeted #WhereIsPengShuai.

The problem has also come to light as China prepared to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, amid calls from global human rights groups and others for a boycott over its human rights record. The International Olympic Committee has declined to comment on Peng’s case, saying it believed “quiet diplomacy” offered the best chance of a solution.

Liz Throssell, a UN human rights spokesperson, called for proof of her whereabouts and well-being, as well as a transparent investigation into her allegations.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon told US media outlets on Thursday that the tour would consider taking tens of millions of dollars worth of tournaments from China.

“We are certainly willing to end our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” he told CNN in an interview.

“Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business. Women should be respected and not censored.”

FOCUS OF EXPANSION

Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, responded to Simon’s comments on Friday on Twitter, saying, “Don’t use a coercive tone when expressing any concern towards China.

“Maybe you did it out of good will. But you have to understand China, including how the system you hate has promoted the actual rights of the 1.4 billion Chinese,” said Hu, whose newspaper is published by the official People’s Association. Daily of the ruling Communist Party.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hu’s tweet.

China has been the focus of the WTA’s most aggressive expansion in the past decade, hosting nine tournaments in the 2019 season with a total prize pool of $30.4 million.

The season-ending WTA Finals had a prize pool of $14 million in 2019 when it was first played in Shenzhen.

The finals were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been moved to Guadalajara, Mexico this year, but the WTA has said it will return to Shenzhen from 2022 to 2030.

Streaming platform iQiyi is the digital rights partner of the WTA in China and signs a 10-year deal worth 120 million dollars. The deal started in 2017.

HEAVY CENSORED IN CHINA

The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has so far garnered more than 32 million mentions on Facebook’s (FB.O) Instagram and Twitter, according to hashtag analysis website BrandMentions. Both platforms are blocked in China.

The topic, on the other hand, remains heavily censored in China’s tightly controlled cyberspace. As of Friday, searches for the WTA’s official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform yielded no results, though the account remained available. Peng’s name on Weibo is also still not showing search results.

Peng hadn’t been seen or heard from since her post until Wednesday, when Simon from the WTA said he had received an email purportedly from Peng denying the sexual assault allegations, which he questioned. A Chinese state media also posted the letter on Twitter.

Hu, who is uniquely highly regarded in China’s tightly controlled state media, weighed in on the scandal on Twitter earlier Friday and said he does not believe she has been the target of retaliation.

“As a person familiar with the Chinese system, I do not believe that Peng Shuai has received retaliation and repression that is being speculated by foreign media for what people were talking about,” he said on Twitter. He made no similar comment on his official account on Weibo.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tony Munroe in Beijing and Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Edited by Lincoln Feast, Raju Gopalakrishnan, Kim Coghill and Alex Richardson

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.