Table tennis: 2nd edition CEOs Tourney on Saturday

The 2nd edition of the Chief Executive Officer Table Tennis Championship will take place on Saturday 20 November 2021 at the Tang Palace hotel in Accra. The event, organized by Safety Communication consult in collaboration with Xodus Communication and L’AINE Services limited, attracted more than 500 prominent participants. It is organized to create an atmosphere of fun training and open socialization between participants and CEOs. The project director of Safety Communication Consult, Mr. Eric Apedo, encouraged Ghanaians and business managers in an interview with this portal to register to develop their network levels. He revealed that the event is open to all individuals of different categories and levels in the private and public employment sectors. Christopher IW King Esq, Head of Chambers Kings Law Consult and GELAGA Chambers, also President of the Veterans Table Tennis Association, shared their views on the event, saying: As President of the Veterans Table Tennis Association of Ghana, and a bronze medalist at the first edition, looking forward to lifting Good this time. This event offers invaluable networking opportunities and the atmosphere and spirit of love, fun and relaxation. Come and show your skills, burn some fat and activate your sirtuins, to stay young forever,” he said. Renowned politician and chairman of the African Business Center for Developing Education added: As most CEOs do not have enough time to exercise, I am delighted and pleased to invite you to the second edition of the event which will take place next Saturday at the Kempinski hotel. Personally, as a table tennis player for the past 60 years, I would love for you to join us, come and let’s have fun together. Veteran Kwaku Gyampo, CEO of Seamerchants and Fredymax limited hinted that: “As a member of the VTTAG, defending champion of the first edition and a lifelong enthusiast, I look forward to many more CEOs dusting the cobwebs off their paddles and the horns coming hook up with likely familiar faces and make new friends. The competition will only witness women’s and men’s singles respectively. Earned winners take home attractive prizes, including certificates, medals, trophies and sponsored products. Send your news items to [emailprotected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 To follow News Ghana on google News

