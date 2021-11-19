Stephen Curry Injury Update: Will Warriors Star Against Pistons?





Stephen Curry didn’t look like he felt much pain when he set fire to the Cavaliers on Thursday night. The Warriors star, who has been dealing with a hip injury, scored a game-high 40 points in Golden State’s 104–89 win over Cleveland. In the fourth quarter alone, he went away for 20 points and the Warriors defeated the Cavs 36-8 in the period to secure the win. Golden State will enter the second game of a back-to-back set, having won nine of the last 10 games. The Warriors take on the Pistons in Detroit on Friday night, but is their MVP candidate available to play? Here are the latest updates on Curry’s status. NBALeaguePass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Is Stephen Curry playing against the Pistons? During his media release on Thursday, Curry admitted that his hip was still hurting and noted that he would be getting a review from the medical team. Curry suffered a left hip bruise against the Nets on Tuesday after stepping in front of Brooklyn star James Harden and taking over a seizure. He was officially listed as doubtful heading into Thursday’s game and was later upgraded to probable. “That charge really messed me up a bit, so I’m trying to deal with that a bit,” Curry said. “So we’ll see how it feels when I wake up.” Steph Curry said the charge he recently took against Harden left me a little confused. Falls hard on his hip. Not much meat there. It sounds possible he may miss tomorrow’s game in Detroit. I need to get a rating. pic.twitter.com/8TuBBKiqm4 Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) Nov 19, 2021 After the matchup with the Pistons on Friday, the Warriors will travel back to the Chase Center to fight the Raptors on Sunday. In 15 games, Curry averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game with 46.3/41.9/95.8 shooting splits (field goals/3-pointers/ free throws). He is currently on pace to break his own three-point record for one season. With 9 threes tonight, Stephen Curry breaks his own record for most threes made by a player in his first 15 games of a season. The top 3: Curry, 85 (this season)

Curry, 80 (2018-19)

Curry, 74 (2015-16) pic.twitter.com/HW2ODWmXOR NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) Nov 19, 2021 MORE: At Curry’s Record in 2021-22 Warriors vs. Injury Report Pistons (Currently from Friday 8:30am) Team Player Status Rode Pistons know lee from G League commissioned Pistons Isaiah Livers from Return to Competition Conditioning Pistons Kelly Olynyk from left knee; sprain Pistons Jamorko Pickett from G League Two Way Street Pistons Chris Smith from G League Two Way Street warriors To be determined To be determined To be determined

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/stephen-curry-injury-update-warriors/1xfyc94dac1ke1wzdzs01ont8p The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos