He changed cricket forever: Maxwell, Buttler lead tributes for AB de Villiers as the great South African retires | Cricket

AB de Villers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier on Friday, ending a 17-year career in which he established himself as one of South Africa’s greatest players.

De Villiers had withdrawn from all international formats in May 2018 but was in talks of a return to the limited-overs side for the Twenty20 World Cup before deciding not to play for the Proteas again.

Still involved in franchise cricket, the 37-year-old most recently played in the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who described his retirement as the “end of an era” after a decade with the Indian franchise.

Following his announcement, a host of current and former cricketers took to their official Twitter account to pay tribute to the South African greatness.

Jos Buttler, one of England’s most aggressive hitters in the current squad, wrote: What a player! I was one of the many who turned on the TV to watch you. Enjoy your retirement, what a career.

Faf du Plessis, who has spent most of his time in international cricket sharing the South African dressing room with AB de Villiers, called him the best player he has ever played with.

Here’s how the other current and former cricketers paid tribute to the South African.