Post-match brawl leaves John Carroll University soccer player injured, spectator injured by flying helmet: Updated





BEREA, Ohio A 24-year-old Baldwin Wallace University football player faces criminal charges for punching a John Carroll University player during a post-game melee in which a fan was hit by a flying helmet. Violence broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on November 13 at George Finnie Stadium, 141 East Bagley Road. According to witnesses and a videotape, Baldwin Wallace students, watching the football game behind one of the end zones, taunted John Carroll players during the game, throwing frozen bananas at them. When the game ended, John Carroll players ran to the Baldwin Wallace students and answered their taunts. The students ran onto the field to fight the John Carroll players and Baldwin Wallace players joined the skirmish. The 24-year-old Baldwin Wallace player admitted to punching the John Carroll player from behind. The John Carroll player fell to the ground as Baldwin Wallace’s students cheered. The John Carroll player was eventually taken to the Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights. Meanwhile, a second Baldwin Wallace player knocked down his helmet, which bounced off the ground and hit the arm of a 22-year-old Euclid woman. Paramedics took the woman to Southwest General, where doctors determined no bones were broken. She didn’t want to sue because she knew she had been accidentally injured. When the police arrived, Baldwin Wallace players barged into the officers, gesturing at them and threatening. A cameraman who captured the incident showed the police his video. As he did so, Baldwin Wallace players recorded the cameraman on their own video equipment and threatened him. Police escorted the cameraman away from the players to another part of the stadium. At Southwest General, the injured John Carroll player told police he felt dizzy after being punched. He did not wear a helmet during the battle. His cheek was swollen. The player admitted that he was involved in the fight after the match and that he dealt at least one blow to himself. The next day, the John Carroll player called the police and said the doctors diagnosed him with a concussion. He and his mother said they wanted to press charges. The cameraman told police that the collision broke out because Baldwin Wallace students were allowed to enter the football field. He added that John Carroll’s winning touchdown pass was thrown to a receiver covered by the 24-year-old Baldwin Wallace player, which may have sparked the ire of the Baldwin Wallace players. The cameraman and injured John Carroll player were concerned about threats they had received from Baldwin Wallace players. A Baldwin Wallace player made a gun gesture with his hand and pointed his finger at the John Carroll player. When the Baldwin Wallace player saw that the cameraman was recording his gun gesture, he raised his hands as if to fight the cameraman. Police were still investigating the matter at the time of the report. In a statement to cleland.com, Baldwin Wallace officials said the initial police report is incomplete and does not include accounts of other witnesses. Also, a review of the video by others than the police shows a different version of the events. That said, we are deeply concerned about the injured fan and a player, university officials said in the statement. Baldwin Wallace expects every member of our community to uphold and represent our values. Sportsmanship and restraint are expected of all Yellow Jacket student athletes and students, regardless of any provocation from an opponent. Baldwin Wallace continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by local law enforcement to fully understand what happened, university officials said. This story has been updated with a response from Baldwin Wallace University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/community/2021/11/postgame-brawl-leaves-one-john-carroll-university-football-player-injured-spectator-hurt-by-flying-helmet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos