Tennis court breaker: Peng is known for its grit on the court





FILE – Peng Shuai, of China, drops to her knees in pain during the semifinals of the 2014 US Open tennis tournament against Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, on September 5, 2014 in New York. Peng Shuai struggled to stay upright as the stifling heat and humidity sapped her energy in the US Open semifinals, refusing to give up. She paused between points to grab her left thigh and put her weight on her racket as if it were a cane. Helped off the field and diagnosed with heat stroke, doctors told her to stop. But Peng still came back for more. Six more points until she finally fell to the ground and Caroline Wozniacki, her opponent in that 2014 match, came around the net to check on her. Only then, with her body pushed to its limits—perhaps even beyond the limit—peng withdrew from the match that marked the pinnacle of her singles career. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Peng Shuai struggled to stay upright as the stifling heat and humidity sapped her energy in the US Open semifinals, refusing to give up. She paused between points to grab her left thigh and put her weight on her racket as if it were a cane. She leaned against a wall and wiped the tears. Helped off the field and diagnosed with heat stroke, doctors told her to stop. But Peng still came back for more. Six more points until she finally fell to the ground and Caroline Wozniacki, her opponent in that 2014 match, came around the net to check on her. It was only then, with her body pushed to its limits, perhaps even beyond the limit, that Peng withdrew from the match that marked the pinnacle of her singles career. She was eventually taken away in a wheelchair. For a player who overcame heart surgery at the age of 12, quitting isn’t a light thing for the trailblazing tennis star, who disappeared after accusing a top former Chinese official of sexually abusing her. Her hard-earned grit and unique playing style with two-handed grips on both forehands and backhands took her to 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Introduced to tennis by an uncle at age 8, 35-year-old Peng is an admirer of John McEnroe and has a lucky cow on her tennis bag in honor of her birth in a year of the ox. She enjoys Chinese cuisine, reading, shopping and swimming and considers herself quiet, according to her WTA Tour bio. When she reached the No. 1 position in doubles in February 2014, Peng became the first Chinese player, male or female, to reach first place in singles or doubles. In addition to her two Grand Slam titles in doubles, both won with Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-wei Peng, she also reached the Australian Open final in 2017 with Andrea Hlavackova. In singles, in addition to her appearance in the US Open semifinals, Peng also won two titles in Tianjin in 2016 and Nanchang in 2017 and finished second in seven tournaments. In an effort to follow in the footsteps of Li Na, a fellow Chinese player and Asia’s first Grand Slam singles champion, Peng also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon three times in singles, the fourth round at the Australian Open twice and the third round at Wimbledon. twice the French Open. Her top spot in singles was number 14 in August 2011. Peng played for China when her country hosted the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won three medals when China hosted the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, gold in the singles and the team event and bronze in the doubles. Although she did not officially retire, she played her last match in Qatar in February 2020. ____ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ____ Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

