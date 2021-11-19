BURY: Plans for new inner city café with beer pong, shuffleboard and table tennis





Bury could be considered for a new pub in the city center with beer pong, shuffleboard and table tennis.

The owners of Whitefield’s Northern Crafthouse have submitted plans for a new pub, Northern Social, in Bury New Road.

The applicants, Robert Peel Ltd, are Stephen Elliott and Kirsty Maher, who together have 45 years of experience in the business. They have been running the Northern Crafthouse, also on Bury New Road, since November 2016 and according to the application this has been a successful venture. The building destined for the new bar, which has been vacant since 2018, is described as ‘derelict’ and was last used to sell motorcycle supplies. A draft and access statement, published this week by Bury Council, said: “The concept for the new building would be different with a top-end beverage offering, gaming tables such as shuffleboard and ping pong, and a food offering of pizzas and snacks. “Northern Social is presented as a location that combines an attractive range of drinks and food with a competitive game element. “The brand and interior are intended to appeal to a wide range of customers and cultivate a calm and relaxed atmosphere, encouraging customers to drink, dine and play…” The statement added that Northern Social was expected to create 25 new jobs, half of which were full-time jobs. The plans say there is no on-site parking for visitors, but emphasized the many nearby public transport links. Summing up the application to change the use of the property, the statement read: “The property has been vacant and has been standing for over three years and as such, the recommissioning of the unit is considered favorable in relation to maintaining a empty unit that can affect the vitality of the community center. “Northern Social can create a hospitality facility that offers different offerings to existing facilities, but complements existing bars and restaurants, encourages people to visit the city center and enhances the vibrancy of Whitefield’s city “The proposed use is in a suitable location for a cafe, it is a city center location where people are already attracted to hospitality, and there are good public transport links to allow efficient access.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.burytimes.co.uk/news/19728926.bury-plans-new-town-centre-pub-beer-pong-shuffleboard-table-tennis/

