Cross Country travels to Tallahassee for NCAA Championships





NCAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021

Date: Saturday 20 Nov

Time: 10:20 a.m. ET (women 6K); 11:10 a.m. ET (men’s 10K)

Venue: Apalachee Regional Park (Tallahassee, Florida)

Live results: PT timing

Watch: ESPNU

Championship Central: Seminoles.com

Remarks: Michigan state EAST LANSING, Mich. The Michigan State men’s and women’s cross-country teams will conclude their season on Saturday, November 20 with the 2021 NCAA Championships, the second consecutive campaign in which both squads will represent Green and White in the national championships. The #19 Spartan women will appear on NCAAs for the 21st consecutive season, starting the 6K race at 10:20 a.m. from Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. The No. 30 MSU men will begin their 10K race at 11:10 a.m., marking the team’s third appearance at the National Championships in the past five years. Michigan State will be one of four Big Ten schools to send both squads as Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin qualified each of their men’s and women’s teams. Great Lakes regional champion Notre Dame has both teams going to Florida as well, so does fellow regional foe Butler. The conference also has seven individual qualifiers making it to the Florida State-hosted event. The Spartans had strong results at the 2020 NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while All-American finished senior Jenna Magness and graduate student Lynsie Gram helped the women in fourth place, while the graduate student Morgan Beadlescomb also claimed All-American status when the men came in 17th place. After finishing third in the women’s and fifth in the men’s Big Ten Championships, the Spartans entered the 2021 Great Lakes Regionals by setting 13 of their 14 runners’ personal best times and finishing fourth in both races, while sophomore Nathan Larson made his debut at the 10K distance. Magness (19:59.7) and Gram (20:07.4) finished fourth and fifth in the women’s race, joining redshirt junior Makayla Perez and 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kaitlyn Hynes as all-region honorees. Beadlescomb crossed the finish line at 29:53.2 and took third place as did him and juniors Fraser Wilson and James Uhlenberg received all region awards on the men’s side. The Spartan women are aiming for their second national championship after winning it all in 2014, while the MSU men are looking for their ninth national title and their first since 1971. After the cross-country season ends on Saturday, Michigan State will open its indoor track season on December 3 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.

