New England Patriots shut out Atlanta Falcons in Thursday Night Football as Mac Jones shines





Their last show of dominance came on Thursday Night Football, beating the humble Atlanta Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw the game’s only offensive touchdown in the first quarter, while the Patriots’ defense slowed down Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Atlanta quarterback Ryan was fired four times and intercepted twice, and after being pulled out of the game late with an unassailable lead, the Patriots’ defense intercepted backups Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks once apiece.

After the game, the Patriots’ fifth straight victory, Jones praised the entire team’s performance.

“It was a good team win and the defense stepped up and played really well,” said the 23-year-old told the media. “The goal is to score one point more than the other team and we were lucky enough to do that. It’s really hard to win in the NFL and you can’t take anything for granted. You just have to watch the movie and get better.” but in the end all that matters is to score one point more than the other team.” The win continues the historic start to life in the NFL for Jones. Since he was drafted as No. 15 in this year’s draft, he has grown week by week, and in Thursday’s win, became only the third quarterback in NFL history to win his first five starts on the road, the others being Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger. Jones was one of five quarterbacks to be drafted in an exciting run of signal callers in 2021. While his Patriots are 7-4 this season, the rest combined record is 5-24 in Week 11. It marks the first time Atlanta has been shut out at home since it lost 33-0 to the Los Angeles Rams in 1988. The win moves the Patriots ever closer to the top of the AFC standings as they look to qualify for the playoffs, as the Falcons fall back to 4-6 after their second consecutive humiliating loss. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos After the win, Belichick called it a “short but good week.” “Good effort from everyone. Coaches, staff players, of course in a short week,” he said said . “Falcons played really competitive tonight and it’s good to get away with a win. “We’ve had some great plays defensively. Nick (Folk) made some kicks and we did enough offensively to score enough points to move forward and win. Hopefully we can just play a little more consistent. We obviously had way too many penalties Kill us in the return game, killed us offensively. “We have to do better there. But it’s good to come here and win and be here for a few days this weekend to catch your breath and then be ready to go.”

