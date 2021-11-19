China ‘not aware’ of problem surrounding missing tennis player Peng Shuai

China’s foreign ministry maintained its position Friday that it was unaware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexual abuse.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the case was “not a diplomatic matter and I am not aware of the situation”.

The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the matter since Peng made her allegation more than two weeks ago.

The 35-year-old former top women’s doubles player won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She has also competed in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent as Beijing begins hosting the Winter Games. February 4

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights agency in Geneva, said Friday it called for “a full transparency investigation into her allegation of sexual assault.”

“And I think we would say that should be the case with all allegations of sexual assault. It’s really important to be accountable, to ensure justice for the victims,” ​​she said.

The International Olympic Committee declined to comment on Friday, saying in an emailed statement: “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution to such questions. This explains why the IOC is continuing to work at this stage.” won’t comment.”

VIEW | Moreon missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai:

What we know about missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai CBC’s Rob Pizzo is joined by CBC News Senior Correspondent Saa Petricic to discuss the latest on missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and what impact it could have on potential boycott discussions surrounding the Beijing Winter Games. 3:44

Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that she was forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli at his home three years ago, despite repeated refusals. Zang, 75, is a former Deputy Prime Minister who served on the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Standing Committee of the Politburo.

The post was quickly removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation were shared online.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what a Chinese state media said this week was an email addressed to him in which Peng said she was safe and that the charges were false. It was tweeted by CGTN, the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

VIEW | WTA CEO doubts authenticity of statement attributed to Peng:

WTA CEO Steve Simon tells CNN he doubts validity of email purportedly from Peng Shuai Steve Simon, president and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, tells CNN he doubts the validity of an email Peng Shuai allegedly sent him, denying allegations of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official. Simon also says the WTA is willing to end their business dealings with China if the tennis star remains missing. 4:17

The State Council Information Office, which represents the Chinese government, did not respond to questions by email about Peng’s current situation and Simon’s doubts about the email.