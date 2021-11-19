UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs Fuel Fanti’s Confidence Heading to Series With North Dakota

The Thunder Bay native will compete in the game Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m. against the Fighting Hawks at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks that exudes confidence, according to teammates.

Even in practice, there is an aura about him and this confidence he exudes, said Bulldogs Red Shirt senior goalkeeper Ben Patt. He’s on top of the saves, he’s in front of the pucks and that will continue, I think, game in and game out.

Patt has been the Bulldogs’ third-string goaltender for five seasons now, although with long-term sophomore Zach Stejskal the Bulldogs brought in UMD senior clubkeeper Brady Anderson last week, Patt has taken over the reserve role.

Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ben Patt looks up at the scoreboard during a 2021 NCAA Frozen Four practice day at the PPG Paints Arena on April 7, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Contributed / File / Justin K. Aller / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Patt teamed up with Hunter Shepard, the last UMD goalkeeper to be knocked out three seasons in a row, and Fanti the last two. What he sees in Fanti is a keeper with a great head on his shoulders who looks at things before anyone else does, someone who keeps looking back on every game to find the little areas where he can improve.

And Fanti is now as confident as ever, which goes a long, long way for a goalkeeper, Patt said.

I think a lot of guys can agree that anytime you can take a confident goalkeeper over the most skilled goalkeeper in the world, Patt said. And Ryan is both.

Despite the Bulldogs not giving up a goal in more than 185 minutes of hockey dating back to the late game winner by Western Michigan on Nov. 5 at the Lawson Ice Arena, coach Scott Sandelin said on Wednesday he would like to see his team. get better defensively. He doesn’t want them to rely solely on Fanti to make a big save on every strange flight and escape.

Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ryan Fanti (39) stops a shot at goal by Brett Chorske (13) of Colorado College during the first period on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

If UMD can sharpen its defensive play, it should also provide more offensive opportunities, which the team could have used last Saturday in the 0-0 tie after extra time and shootout at Colorado College.

Of course, first of all we have to rely on our structure, but in case of a small malfunction we have it back there. It’s huge, said UMD captain Noah Cates after Saturday’s scoreless draw. We don’t want to give up too many weird rushes, but he’s been great at that and just sees everything. We are so happy for him. He has worked hard, played well and we need him to continue this.

Bulldogs Celebrate Movember

Fanti may have finally surpassed Patt on the UMD all-time list with his first three collegiate shutouts in the past two weeks, but Patt still leads Fanti in one all-time list.

Patt is the reigning NCHC Movember Champion, after he won the mustache growing contest, the last time it was held back in 2019. And while he’d loved nothing more than to defend his title should the NCHC bring back the competition, the ultimate goal for Patt and his teammates to reach their goal is to raise $1,000 for the Movember Foundation, which raises money and raises awareness for health problems in men such as prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide awareness.

I know some of those things run in my family, and a lot of the guys I’ve talked to have been through it, or their relatives have been through it, Patt said. So I think it’s for a good cause.

Joining Movember is easy: just grow a mustache and post photos online. The Bulldogs are taking donations for their team listed as UMD Hockey Mo-Bros on the Movember website at https://us.movember.com/team/2417505 . Thursday afternoon they had raised $485.

It’s a good time, it fosters a great foundation, said Patt, who is eligible to return to UMD for a sixth season in 2022-23 due to last year’s COVID-19 exemption. I hope it sticks when I’m done. It could be something I leave with the program. That would be great.

Scouting the Fighting Hawks

Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after defeating North Dakota in an NCAA regional final at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Minnesota Duluth defeated North Dakota 3-2 in five overtimes. It was the longest NCAA men’s or women’s ice hockey tournament ever played. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Eight months after playing the longest game in the history of the NCAA men’s or women’s hockey tournament, the Bulldogs and Hawks will meet again in the state of North Dakota, and one thing is certain.

Even if both Friday and Saturday games go into overtime this weekend, it’s impossible for UMD and North Dakota to come close to the 142 minutes and 13 seconds of hockey played in the NCAA Regional Finals on the night of March 27 and the early morning of March 28 at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.

UMD returns 18 of the 22 players who dressed that night in the 3-2 win for the Bulldogs after five overtimes for the Bulldogs, while the Fighting Hawks have only 10 from that game.

None of the players who scored in the regulations Jackson Cates and Cole Koepke for UMD early in the third, Collin Adams and Jordan Kawaguchi for UND with the extra striker in the last 1:41 of the third are back. They all signed NHL deals in the off-season.

Meanwhile, hero of the night for the Bulldogs, freshman Luke Mylymok, who scored the game winner in the fifth OT at 12:42 p.m. local time, has been out for a long time with an injury.

Sandelin said he does not foresee last year’s result having an impact on this weekend’s games. It’s in the past and this is a new year, he said.

It was a great hockey game. There were no losers in the game, Sandelin said. We were lucky enough to win and the good thing is that we don’t have to look forward to a five-hour overtime race this weekend.

North Dakota enters this weekend’s series perfectly in the NCHC game 4-0 after sweeping Denver at home and Miami on the road. UMD is four points back in third place with 2-1-1.

Sophomore defender Jake Sanderson, one of 10 returnees, leads the team in scoring with six goals and nine assists after a six-point weekend against the RedHawks last week. Immediately behind Sanderson, one of the Hawks’ five transfers is former Lake Superior State forward Ashton Calder, who has scored seven goals.

Sandelin said despite all the new faces, North Dakota still plays like North Dakota.

They are deep. They have a pretty good goalkeeper in (Zach) Driscoll, Sandelin said, referring to the former Bemidji State goalkeeper. They have Sanderson, a special player, and a pretty good striker. Some of the new guys are a good fit and produce for them, especially Calder.