Features of the 1xBet app | Installation Guide for iOS and Android

If you have decided to bet on sports events, you should pay attention to 1xBet, one of the most popular bookmakers in the world market, including in India.

1xBet app offers betting options such as:

Sports: football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, cricket, kabaddi, horse racing, etc;

sports competitions;

Live casino: blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and so on;

Casinos: EGT, Playson, BBIN, Red Rake, and so on;

1xGames: Five Dice Poker, Las Vegas, Space Adventure, and so on.

The bookmaker makes every effort to ensure that gamblers get many opportunities for sports betting, the most convenient and comfortable use of the site and applications. The 1xBet app is characterized by fast and smooth operation, the absence of crashes and errors, as well as a convenient, simple and intuitive user interface. All you need to do is register and fund your account.

How to download the 1xBet app for Android

If you have a smartphone or other mobile device with Android, you can download 1xBet apk from the official website and bet on sports anytime, wherever you are!

It is necessary to open the official site of the bookmaker on your smartphone or other mobile device. With a smartphone, click the icon in the top left corner of the screen on the main site page. Then you need to click on the “Android” button. After downloading and installing the app you can log in.

Since the 1xBet app is banned, the bookmaker’s app is not distributed via Google Play Market. Before using the instructions above, you need to go to your device settings, go to “Privacy” and allow installation of apps from third party sources. Only after that you can install the 1xBet app apk.

How to install the 1xBet app iOS

Don’t try to find the bookmaker’s app in the AppStore, there isn’t one. Like the 1xBet app Android, the iOS version is banned in a number of countries, including India. To install the app on your iPhone or iPad, you must follow these steps beforehand:

Go to your device’s settings. You are interested in the “AppStore and iTunes” section. In this section, go to the “Apple ID” subsection. You must change the region of your account to a country where the 1xBet mobile app is not banned. After that, you can download the gambling company’s application from the AppStore.

1xBet mobile website

It is worth noting that the mobile version of the official bookmaker website is almost no different from the desktop version. The player gets the same betting opportunities, sporting event statistics tracking tools, the same design and user interface.

Welcome bonus for new players

If you are about to create an account to bet on sports, the bookmaker is ready to offer you a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit. The maximum bonus that a new gambler can count on is limited to Rs. 8,800.

How to bet on cricket with the 1xBet app

Cricket in India is very popular, so many people are interested in the possibilities of betting on this sports discipline in the 1xBet India app. The bookmaker offers a wide selection of all kinds of sports events and their results, including live betting. You can easily follow all matches, your favourites, get information about IPL and place bets.

Your chances of correctly predicting the outcome of a particular sporting event are high, because after downloading the 1xBet app you will have access to detailed information about the match, competition statistics, as well as information about the players and their personal results. You can bet on both major cricket leagues and smaller tournaments.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

In India, you can easily deposit in rupees at 1xBet. The gambler is given the option to deposit their account and withdraw the money won in many convenient ways including: Bitcoin, PaySafe, Giropay, EcoPayz, Entropay and of course MasterCard, Visa and Visa Electron.

FAQ

Which system version is required to install the 1xBet app?

For Android – from 5.0 and above, for iOS – from 8.0 and above.

What is the minimum amount to deposit in India?

At least $1 or 73 rupees.