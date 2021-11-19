NASCAR Announces Training, Qualifying Return in 2022





NASCAR announced practice and qualifying formats for all three national series for the 2022 season on Friday,including a look at how NASCAR Cup Series drivers will break into the Next Gen car. The knockout style format will vary for all three series depending on both track type and series, but track qualifying is scheduled for each event in the upcoming season. Friday’s news comes after nearly two seasons of race weekends largely held without training or qualifying, a procedure born of necessity to reduce travel days and on-site staff while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR is excited to bring practice and qualifying back to its race weekends, said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. We didn’t see any cars and trucks on the track all weekend, as did our fans. We’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while retaining some of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry navigate the pandemic successfully. Most Cup Series races split the field into two groups and take part in a two-hour practice and qualifying event. Some six Cup, five Xfinity and eight Truck events will also be classified as extended weekends. An extended weekend includes a 50-minute stand-alone practice (and eliminating the warm-up/practice that precedes qualifying next year). Only these extended weekends will include training separate from qualifying. Read on for the full list of every event in 2022. RELATED: Full timeline of next generation development| schedule 2022 EXTENDED WEEKEND A 50-minute training session in addition to qualifying on the track NASCAR Cup Series:Daytona 500, Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Gateway, Nashville, Phoenix-2 NASCAR Xfinity Series:Daytona, Atlanta, Portland, Nashville, Phoenix-2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series:Daytona, Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Knoxville, Sonoma, Mid-Ohio, Nashville, Phoenix-2 Note: Extended weekends may apply to only one series. At Sonoma, for example, it will be an extended weekend for the Truck Series and not the Cup Series.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

One Round Qualification Layout Tracks:Atlanta*, Auto Club, Charlotte Oval, Darlington, Gateway*, Kansas, Las Vegas, Miami, Michigan, Nashville*, New Hampshire, Phoenix*, Pocono, Texas * indicates extended weekend Format 15 minute warm-up/exercise, divided into two groups

Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) Single Car, 1 Round Top five transfers to final round

Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) Single Car, 1 Round Top five transfers to final round

Qualification Single Car, 1 Lap Qualification Layout Over Two Rounds Tracks:Bristol-2, Dover, Martinsville, Richmond Format 15 minute warm-up/exercise divided into two groups

Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) Single Car, 2 Laps Top five transfer to final round

Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) Single Car, 2 Laps Top five transfers to Final Round

Qualifying Single Car Final, 2 Laps Superspeedway Qualifying Format Tracks:Daytona 500*, Daytona-2, Talladega * indicates extended weekend Format Qualifying round 1 single car, 1 round (all vehicles) Top 10 transfer to final round

Qualifying Single Car, 1 Round Qualification classification road course Tracks:Charlotte Roval, COTA, Indianapolis Road Course, Road America, Sonoma, Watkins Glen Format Warm-up/exercise of 20 minutes, divided into two groups

Qualifying Round 1, Group A (15 minutes) Top5transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Round 1, Group B (15 minutes) Top5transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Final (10 minutes) Dirty Qualification Track:Bristol Dirt (also an extended weekend) Format Two 50-minute practice sessions

Four qualifying races to determine the field and line-up for the main race; order based on random draw NASCAR Xfinity Series

One Round Qualification Layout Tracks:Atlanta-1*, Atlanta-2, Auto Club, Charlotte Oval, Darlington, Kansas, Las Vegas, Miami, Michigan, Nashville*, New Hampshire, Phoenix-1, Phoenix-2*, Pocono, Texas * indicates extended weekend Format 20 minute warm-up/exercise for all cars

Qualification (all cars) single car, 1 lap Qualification over two rounds Tracks:Bristol-2, Dover, Martinsville, Richmond Format 20 minutes of practice/warm-up for all cars

Qualification (all cars) single car, 2 laps Superspeedway Qualifying Tracks:Daytona-1*, Daytona-2, Talladega * indicates extended weekend Format Qualifying round 1 single car, 1 round (all vehicles) Top 10 transfer to final round

Qualifying Single Car, 1 Round Qualification on the road course Tracks:Charlotte Roval, COTA, Indianapolis Road Course, Portland*, Road America, Watkins Glen * indicates extended weekend Format Warm-up/exercise of all cars of 20 minutes

Qualifying Round 1, Group A (15 minutes) Top five transfer to final round

Qualifying Round 1, Group B (15 minutes) Top five transfer to final round

Qualifying Final (10 minutes) NASCAR Camping World Truck Series One Round Qualification Tracks:Atlanta-1*, Atlanta-2, Charlotte Oval, Darlington, Kansas, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville*, Phoenix-1, Phoenix-2*, Pocono, Texas * indicates extended weekend Format 20 minute warm-up/exercise for all trucks

Qualifying (all trucks) single truck, 1 lap Qualification over two rounds Tracks:Bristol-2, Dover, Martinsville, Richmond Format 20 minute warm-up/exercise for all trucks

Qualifying (all trucks) single truck, 2 laps Superspeedway Qualifying Tracks:Daytona-1*, Daytona-2, Talladega Format Qualifying round 1 single car, 1 round (all vehicles) Top 10 transfer to final round

Qualification Single Car, 1 Lap Qualification on the road course Tracks:COTA, Central Ohio*, Sonoma* * indicates extended weekend Format Warm-up/exercise of all cars of 20 minutes

Qualifying Round 1, Group A (15 minutes) Top 5 transfer to final round

Qualifying Round 1, Group B (15 minutes) Top 5 transfer to final round

Qualifying Final (10 minutes) Dirty Qualification Tracks:Bristol Dirt, Knoxville Format Two 50-minute practice sessions

Four qualifying races determine the field and line-up for the main race, order based on random draw

