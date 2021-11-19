Sports
Australia cricket: Tim Paine mocked on social media over sexting scandal
‘Looks like the Queen just heard the news!’: Tim Paine’s tears to quit as Australian captain over a sexting scandal are mocked with memes and jokes on social media, as English fans revel in him ‘according to the Aussie rulebook’
Social media has offered one to Tim Paine after he stepped down as Australia’s Test captain following his revelation in a sexting scandal.
A tearful Paine quit his role on Friday after it was revealed that he had sent sexually explicit text messages to a female staff member in 2017.
The married father of two young children was investigated by Cricket Australia in 2018 after the Cricket Tasmania employee complained but was acquitted of wrongdoing and the case remained secret.
Tim Paine has been mocked on social media after being fired as Australia Test captain
Paine resigned after his part in a sexting scandal from four years ago was made public
Cricket fans on Twitter were quick to shoot the 36-year-old after his crime
The 36-year-old sent a photo of his penis to a female co-worker along with a torrent of lewd text messages, reading, “Would you like a taste of my dick?” F*** me, I’m seriously hard.’
As a player, Paine is quite outspoken and can mislead opponents. As a result, social media was quick to rejoice at his faux pas on Twitter.
Stand up comedian Adam Rozenbachs wasted no time fixing the shoe, as he wrote: ‘Tim Paine should know that a good cricketer does not expose his middle stump. #The axes’.
Australian broadcaster Michael Smyth was another who laughed at Paine’s expense. Uploading a photo of the 1896 statue of Cain in Paris’s Tuileries public garden — depicting the marble figure with his head in his hand — Smyth tweeted: ‘New Tim Paine statue unveiled outside Adelaide Oval. #TimPaine #Ashes #Cricket ‘.
Paine’s resignation means Australia are looking for their third Test captain in as many years after Steve Smith was forced to resign following his role in the scandalous ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal involving balls during 2018’s Australian tour of the South -Africa.
And that fact has not been lost, much to the delight of many on social media.
Steve Smith cried when scandal forced him to resign as Test Captain in 2018
The Wiltshire based cricket club Ashton Keynes tweeted this pun: ‘Tim Paine got caught tampering with the ball too! When will these guys learn?!’
Josh Moloney shared a photoshop image of Cricket Australia saying no to tampering with the ball but allowing a sexually illicit text to be sent. He captioned it: ‘Cricket Australia got some f*****-up priorities in making Tim Paine captain…’
Already also made fun of an image that read: ‘0 days since the last Cricket Australia scandal’.
The English Barmy Army account mocked the fact that Paine cried during his press conference and made comparisons to Smith doing the same when he was forced to resign. mArc Van de Velde also tweeted the same.
Paine has often been compared as an inferior captain to the disgraced Smith and Bright wrote: ‘And to sum up Tim Paine’s career as captain of Australia, he couldn’t even cry better than Steve Smith’.
PAINE’S OUR SAME TEXT EXCHANGE
[Evening of November 22, 2017]
PAINE: I like good girl… but this other one sounds interesting.
WOMAN: When I’m good, I’m good. When I’m bad, I’m brilliant.
PAINE: Brilliantly bad??
[Morning of November 23, hours before Paine took to the field]
WOMAN: I will think naughty thoughts of you while we watch TV.
PAINE: I’m cracking! haha. Naughty thoughts like what? I’m about to give something solid a push
WOMAN: Ha, sorry for getting ready to go to work, it’s a big day for us kids.
PAINE: Wanna taste my dick?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.
WOMAN: I thought we were resting hands.
PAINE: I can’t let them rest when I’m so hard!! Need to ease the tension Then finish me off with those lips 😉
[Paine then sends a photo of his penis]
PAINE: Kill me right now!!!
