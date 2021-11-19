



CChinese tennis player Peng Shuai has reportedly been missing since Nov. 2, when she accused the former deputy prime minister of the Chinese leader, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual abuse. Since the news broke peng‘s disappearance, famous athletes have used social media to show their support for the tennis player via the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai. “Censorship is never okay at all costs. I hope so” Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well,” he wrote Osaka. “I am in shock at the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.” Serena Williams also took to Twitter to express her unease about the whole story, when she sent a message of support to peng. “I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai,” emphasized Williams. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send love to her and her family at this incredibly difficult time.” Feliciano Lopez also tweeted with the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai, while the Spanish tennis coach Anabel Medina also shared a post on social media about Peng. WTA’s response The head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, has indicated that the organization will not hesitate to cancel their deals with China if: pengThe disappearance and sexual allegations are not being investigated. “We are certainly willing to end our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon told CNN. “Because this certainly… this is bigger than the company. “Women should be respected and not censored. “We have reached her at every phone number and email address and other forms of contact. “There are so many digital ways to contact people we have today, and to date we still haven’t been able to get an answer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/tennis/2021/11/19/6197a7c122601dd5028b45e9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

