Fantasy Hockey Predictor – November 22 to November 28
When we consider that 1.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) is at least good enough for a player to participate in the fantasy discussion, we can quickly come to realize that there are still some underrated assets in your free-agent pool. are those that easily find space on your roster.
You just need to let go of scoring as your main focus.
Tough, tough defenders have the ability to approach fantasy relevance through hits and blocked shots (H&BS) only.
Let’s take a look at some names that are widely available despite the fact that they crank up almost a fantasy-relevant tempo without the use of their stick.
Mario Ferraro, D, San Jose Sharks (1.78 FPPG of hits and blocked shots): Perhaps overlooked due to the resurgence of household names Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, Ferraro is having a minor breakthrough season. Forget the fact that he is worth a spot on the list for his hits and blocked shots alone, Ferraro has racked up seven points in 16 games to make his total FPPG 2.4. Are you ready for this delicacy? That’s equal to or better than Burns and Karlsson. Ferraro is available in 62 percent of ESPN leagues.
Zach Whitecloud, D, Vegas Golden Knights (1.66 FPPG from H&BS): Its averages come from a very successful small sample size, but Whitecloud’s potential is undeniable. In just five games involving a lower body injury, Whitecloud has 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and three points. This pace will slow down a bit as he is currently second in the NHL in fantasy points per 60 minutes (minimum five games). But there’s no reason why his 1.66 FPPG of hits and blocks isn’t stable enough to use in your fantasy squad. It is available in 99 percent of ESPN leagues. And here’s a shoutout to his teammate, Brayden McNabb, who has 1.48 FPPG of hits and blocks and is available in 82 percent of ESPN leagues.
Artem Zub, D, Ottawa Senators (1.45 FPPG from H&BS): Amazingly, Zub’s 21:53 mean ice age is deceptively low for what he’ll actually do. It is dragged down by a match in which he left after five minutes. Really, he’s playing closer to 24 minutes a night, throwing his body into opponents and for pucks. His baseline of hits and blocks is more than enough to have him on your roster. Zub is available in 83 percent of ESPN leagues.
Robert Hagg, D, Buffalo Sabres (1.43 FPPG from H&BS): I wouldn’t bet Hagg has the most fantasy points for the Sabers at the end of the season. In a muted role for the Philadelphia Flyers last season, he showed signs of his ability to maximize hits and blocked shots in minimal ice age – so this doesn’t come completely out of the blue. Sadly, Hagg is just groundbreakingly relevant to rosters, as we shouldn’t expect much or nothing as fantasy points ooze from his stick. That said, you could use him as a spare for injuries or on a good week ahead of the Sabers schedule. It is available in 97 percent of ESPN leagues.
Fantasy forecast: November 22 to November 28
Assuming the Ottawa Senators are back in action as scheduled (more on that below), we have a busy week ahead with 12 teams of four games. There is also some disparity as the Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings all only play twice. It should be relatively easy to fade some players from those clubs to a more stacked schedule. In weekly competitions, I don’t know that I start any of those teams, except maybe Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk.
team notes
Ottawa Senators: As of Friday morning, we still have no official word on the fate of Sens’ current COVID break. But the team appears to be on track to resume training on Saturday to be in Denver on Monday to play against the Avs. Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev will be the exceptions, as they got into COVID protocol later than many of their teammates. It’s probably safe to start some of the Sens on your roster like Josh Norris or Brady Tkachuk if you have to, but if your lineup is stuck for the week it’s probably better to play it safe with another option . It’s not that this west coast road trip is full of attractive crime options.
Minnesota Wild: Good news for those who have invested in Kirill Kaprizov this season. He reunited on Thursday with his key linemates from last year — Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask — and they all reminded us of how great they are together. They scored three goals in under four minutes of total ice time on five-on-five. In total, this season they played 7:36 at five-on-five as a trio and scored four goals. In hindsight, it’s almost ridiculous that they weren’t reunited right away to kick off the season. While Rask managed to rack up a goal and two assists, don’t get too excited about him. His value is what he offers for chemistry to his linemates. Despite the trio’s success last season, Rask wasn’t fantasy-relevant at all.
Colorado avalanche: The Avs have a week of four games on tap and will still be without Nathan MacKinnon. Logan O’Connor is worth putting in considering two of the games against the softer defenses of the Senators and Stars. He fills the role of MacKinnon with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, as JT Compher is also recovering. In deeper competitions I would jump for Andre Burakovsky as the Avs use him and Nazem Kadri for the highest power play.
Player Notes
Anton Lundell, C, Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov will be gone for a while, although it looks like he won’t need surgery. Still, this doesn’t sound like a brief absence. Lundell has already shown he can last in the NHL, but now the rookie will have every chance to show his top-six potential on the team’s second line. Over time, Lundell could also crack the highest power play while Barkov is out. He skated with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe in the first game after Barkov’s injury.
Seth Jarvis, W, Carolina Hurricanes: Even after the Canes returned to their usual top six health, Jarvis stayed in line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on Thursday, scoring for the second game in a row.
Seth Jarvis scores to put Carolina 2-1 at Anaheim in the third period.
Scott Perunovich, D, St. Louis Blues: Sure enough, the Blues have given the rookie about half the power play minutes available in his first two games. Although he has only provided one assist so far, he was on the ice for three of the four goals against the Sharks on Thursday.
