NFL Week 11 Best Bets: Vikings Upset Aaron Rodgers’ Packers and More of Jason La Canfora’s Picks

I hope you’re fading me! The past three weeks have been full of bizarre results in the NFL, and I am deeply confused. Yes, 1-5 is about as bad as it gets. That’s just like New York Jets bad.

I don’t get a handle on many, and even last week if I just picked one game it didn’t bring me better luck. Not even close. But I feel like this kind of wild variance in the competition can’t go on forever and this is something of a blip. Parity may reign, but the shocking disruptions have to slow down at some point, right? I’m old enough to remember six weeks ago when there were so many outbursts and seemingly outnumbered teams that these lines skyrocketed in the first place.

So the pendulum should eventually swing back and I hope to ride it. Or maybe I’ll just never pick a winner again.

Anyway, here’s to getting back to trying to get out of this rut. Oh, to be 12-5 again. It seems a long, long time ago.

Last Chances: Miami Dolphins -3

The Miami defense has been running like clockwork for the past three weeks. They are starting to deploy more of their athletes who excel in nickel looks and are a little more careful with their blitz looks. Per PFF, Miami threw 19 Cover-0 looks at Lamar Jackson last week; only two QBs not named Lamar have more than 19 drop-backs all season against Cover-0, Josh Allen (25) and Jalen Hurts (21). And it worked quite well. The Jets OL is bad too, and new starter Joe Flacco is very immobile – that’s a bad combination when two super-fortified safeties attack your backfield. The attacking staff of Jets has had a lot of problems. And Tua is a much better option at QB for the Dolphins than Jacoby Brissett, as it turned out by last week, even when Tua hadn’t practiced for a while and came in cold. The Jets defense is terrible and 40 burgers are all the rage against them lately. I don’t know if Miami will get there given some of their injuries and limitations, but something like 24-10 feels good.

Last Chances: Cincinnati Bengals -1

Don’t let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you’ll be in good shape. Lots of Joe Mixon walking on those ends is fine. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals’ many weapons in the passing game too. The goodbye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and recover, while the Raiders suffer a loss to the Chiefs that leaves them at a crossroads. They haven’t finished a strong season in a long time and Joe Burrow will feel as refreshed and renewed as he has felt in quite some time. Bengal’s defense may not be as good as it looked for the first six weeks, but I also don’t believe it can be as consistently bad as it was in the last two weeks before their retirement.

Last Chances: Minnesota Vikings +1

The Vikings are a tricky team to pick out. But they do have talent and a year ago they finally won against the Packers, and this is pretty much their season if they want a chance to compete for an NFC North title. Green Bay’s offense has gotten a little out of hand over the past two weeks, in part because Jordan Love actually had to play in one of those games, but I do wonder how Aaron Rodgers is doing as COVID-19 is definitely affecting players can linger and affect them for weeks after a positive test. The Vikings will sit back in that shell and try to let Green Bay make the most of the attack, and I think it’s a big deal to lose Aaron Jones on top of their other injuries. The Packers defense plays an excellent ball, but Minnesota sticks to high percentage passes, Kirk Cousins ​​hasn’t turned the ball around, and Minnesota is also one of the top first-quarter offenses in the NFL; a quick start here would be vital for a team that hasn’t been great at home. I see money potential here as a win from Minny wouldn’t surprise me in the least. However, if you can find a bet on a crazy ending of some sort, take it, because that’s been the script for the Vikings pretty much every week.