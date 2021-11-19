9 things that will explain Penn State Football in 2021, including the decline in the running game

Penn State has played 600 minutes of football so far in 2021. That’s plenty of time to get a sense of who the Nittany Lions are and what they’re all about.

It’s been a season of ups and downs – on and off the pitch – and their 6-4 record is proof of that. Some trends have been consistent. Like running backs that don’t gain many yards, with not a single runner playing a 100-yard game in 2021. And like Jahan Dotson catching soccer after soccer after soccer.

Here’s a closer look at what we’ve seen so far in 2021 and perhaps an explanation or two as to why things have turned out the way they have this season for the James Franklins team.

1. The Penn States running game has been on the decline for quite some time, at least when it comes to yards won by the running backs.

When measuring the PSU rush attack solely on carries by running backs, the Penn States running game peaked with Saquon Barkley & Co. in 2017. Since that 2017 season, when Penn State running backs averaged 6.12 yards per carry, the output of PSU running backs has fallen suddenly. In 2021, Penn State running backs (not counting rushes by QBs) will average 3.60 yards per carry, a huge drop from 2.5 yards per carry over the past five years. Of course, it is not easy to replace Saquon.

I got the following numbers by knocking out all the carries and hasty yards by a Penn State quarterback from the season close stats. These numbers are for running backs only:

Until. Yards Ave.

2021 252 905 3.60

2020 221 974 4.40

2019 348 1,864 5.35

2018 318 1,751 5.51

2017 280 1,531 6.12

2016 373 1,843 4.94

2. The Penn States 2021 schedule is the fourth toughest in the country, according to the NCAA.

Nittany Lions 2021 opponents, past and future, have a combined win rate of 65.8% this season, with an overall record of 73-38. Only Boise State (67.6%), Indiana (67.3%) and Georgia Tech (66.7%) have a harder time.

That strength of the schedule is bolstered by three teams that are 9-1 Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. Villanova is 8-2 and the Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois Big Ten West Division troika crossover is a combined 19-11. Maroon is 6-4.

3. Penn State is having a great year at the box office of Beaver Stadium.

While Beaver Stadium has an increasing number of empty seats (and there will likely be many more on Saturday for the Rutgers game), Penn State is selling tickets during six home games — and packing the fans better than almost anyone in college football this season. . (The following numbers are for tickets sold, not necessarily fans who attended.)

Penn State ranks #2 in average home attendance (106,572), just behind Michigan (107,601). Penn State is ranked #4 in percentage of capacity (100.33%) which is independent of stadium size. Texas A&M, with an average of 102,733 (100.9%), is number 1, followed by Michigan (100.71%) and Utah (51,444, 100.42%).

The Penn State-Auburn game, which PSU won 28-20 in a Whiteout on September 18, had the highest attendance (109,958) of all college football games in 2021. The Penn State-Michigan game (109,534) is ranked No. 4. All six Penn States’ home games are in the Top 14, while Penn State-Ohio State in Columbus is ranked number 16 (102,951).

Penn State will not set a Beaver Stadium home visit in 2021; the record is an average of 108,917 in 2007. But the average of 106,572 comes close to the highest average attendance since 2009, namely 106,707 in 2017. Heading into Saturday’s game, Penn State has an average of 894 more tickets per game sold than before in 2019.

4. Kickoff returns are at least a thing of the past at Penn State.

Opponents have only made one Penn State kick-off of the 53 times Jordan Stout started in 2021. That was an 11-yard return from Marylands Rakim Jarrett. Stout has had 48 touchbacks and one kick went out of bounds.

Conversely, Penn States have deep backs on kick-off Devyn Ford and John Lovett have typically called for a fair catch on a non-touchback kick-off, playing it safe and making sure the Nittany Lions get the ball to the 25-yard line. Overall, Penn State ranks 125 out of 130 teams nationally by kickoff return average (15.3 yards), and 120 teams have returned more kickoffs this year than Penn State’s 10.

Oh, for the days when Saquon took it home (like he did here, in The Horseshoe.)

5. Linebacker Ellis Brooks to lead Penn State in tackles for the second straight season.

The Virginia senior linebacker has been a mature and steady presence on a strong Nittany Lion defense for the past two seasons. He had 16 tackles in his career against Michigan last week, and despite playing several weeks with a hand injury, he will have a team-high 85 tackles (49 solo, 36 assists) in 2021. Fellow LB Brandon Smith is second, with 71 tackles. Brooks also led the Nittany Lions in tackles in 2020, with 60.

Brooks averages 8.5 tackles per game. If he hits his three-game average (two regular seasons, one bowl), hell will end with 109 tackles, putting him just outside the Top 20 for most tackles in a Penn State season.

6. The Penn States defense gets fewer layoffs than usual and Penn State QB Sean Clifford gets fired more than usual, especially lately.

The days of the Wild Dogs and Coach Chaos are long gone. The layoff that Hack endured is now within earshot. Clifford was fired nine times in the first six games of Penn States. In the last four games, he was worst fired 18 times by Michigan, who sacked him seven times for 44 yards.

Line play in the trenches wins and loses games. Here’s a look at the pockets of Penn States during the James Franklin era:

Lowering by PSU D Lowering allowed

2021 20 27

2020 21 28

2019 45 32

2018 47 31

2017 42 29

2016 40 24

2015 46 39

2014 31 44

7. Jahan Dotson has caught many footballs.

Dotson has 80 receptions for 993 yards and nine TDs. His 8.0 catches per game is No. 5 in all major college football. Jumping to third place is possible. Here’s the top four: Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky (11.1); Drake London, USC (11.0); David Bell, Purdue (8.3); and Josh Downs, North Carolina (8.2).

Dotson’s 80 grabs #3 on the Penn State single-season list, trailing only Allen Robinson (97, 2013) and DaeSean Hamilton (82, 2014). He could finish his PSU career second in most receiving yards in a season. Before Dotson, Robinson (1,018, 2012), Bobby Engram (1,029, 1994), Engram (1,084, 1995), Chris Godwin (1,101, 2015), and Robinson are ranked No. 1 (1,432, 2013).

8. The Penn State defense will be long on the field in 2021.

The Nittany Lions defense ranks 11 in most plays defended in 2021, averaging 75 per game. High was Wisconsin, with 95 plays, and low was Indiana, with 58. That time on the field is compounded by the fact that the Penn States offense doesn’t hold the ball long. The Nittany Lions are number 107 in time of possession, at 28:15.

9. So you’ve got it handy: Here’s a quick look at James Franklin’s current compensation at Penn State:

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Franklin’s current fee, the potential of a renegotiated – and longer – contract, and the terms of his contract surrender should he leave Penn State. His current contract, signed in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic hit, runs until December 31, 2025. If he wants out before December 31, 2021, he will have to pay Penn State $4 million; from January 1 to December 31, 2022, the buyout will be $3 million.

Here are the numbers for Franklin’s 2021 contract year (his guaranteed fee increases by $250,000 in 2022), as previously released by Penn State:

Guaranteed compensation: $5.5 million

Bonus paid on December 31, 2021: $500,000

Bonus for the appearance of the bowl: $200,000

Car allowance: $10,000

Personal use-private plane: 50 hours

Annual loan: cash available on a $1 million insurance policy

Franklin pays PSU a buyout if departing on/before December 31, 2021: $4 million

Franklin pays PSU a buyout if he leaves January 1, 2022 or later: $3 million

PSU pays Franklin if terminated on December 31, 2021: $26 million

PSU pays Franklin if it ends Jan. 1 Dec. 31, 2022: $20.25 million