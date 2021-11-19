UN calls for proof of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s “whereabouts and well-being”

Geneva — The United Nations said on Friday it wants proof of the whereabouts of Chinese people tennis star Peng Shuai, missing since she made allegations of sexual assault against a former deputy prime minister. The UN Human Rights Office called for a fully transparent investigation into the former Grand Slam doubles champion’s claims against Zhang Gaoli.

“It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being and we would push for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault,” Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the office of UN chief of law Michelle Bachelet, told reporters. . in Geneva.

“According to the available information, Peng, a former world doubles number one, has never been heard from since she claimed she had been sexually assaulted on social media.

“We want to emphasize that it is important to know where she is and in her condition, and about her well-being. We think it is important that there is an investigation into her allegations,” Throssell said.

Peng, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion



Peng, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, claimed earlier this month on Chinese social media site Weibo that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

The claims were quickly deleted from the Twitter-esque platform and she hasn’t been seen since, sparking mounting concerns for her well-being.

“With regard to the Peng Shuai case, we are calling for a full transparency investigation into her sexual assault allegation. That should be the case with all sexual assault allegations,” Throssell said. “It is really important to ensure accountability and justice for the victims, people who have suffered terrible trauma.”

ChinaThe central government has refused to acknowledge even any concerns about Peng, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman Friday insisting that his agency was at least unaware of the controversy.

Zhao Lijian told reporters that the case was “not a diplomatic matter, and I am not aware of the situation”.

Despite growing outrage from sports stars and others around the world, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement Friday that the experience had taught the organization that “quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to resolve such questions.” and decline further comment.

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and others have joined a chorus of demands online for China to explain Peng’s whereabouts, using the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai on social media.

On Wednesday, the state-controlled media in China released an email purportedly sent by Peng to Steve Simon, the boss of the global Women’s Tennis Association, declaring business-wise that her initial allegation of sexual assault was “not true” and that she wasn’t. fact, missing – just resting.

“The news in that release, including the allegation of sexual assault, is untrue,” the statement read. “I am not missing and I am not unsafe. I am just resting at home and everything is fine.”

Simon responded with a pronunciation he said the message conveyed by the Chinese media only served to further heighten his “concern about her safety and whereabouts”.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” Simon wrote. . “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have tried repeatedly to reach her through numerous forms of communication, but to no avail.”

Simon told CNN on Thursday that the WTA is “absolutely willing to withdraw our business from China” if the country fails to explain Peng’s whereabouts and investigate her sexual assault charge.

“This is bigger than the case,” Simon said CNN. “Women should be respected and not censored.”

The WTA, in a deal reached with China several years ago, agreed to hold the WTA Finals in the country from 2019 to 2028. Simon said in 2018 that China had pledged to invest about $1 billion in women’s tennis, including for the construction of an all-new stadium, as part of the agreement.

In his interview with CNN, Simon acknowledged the magnitude of his threat to walk away from that deal, saying the WTA was willing to “handle all the complications associated with it.”

