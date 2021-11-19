Sports
Billericas Clare Conway finds new hockey home at WSU – Lowell Sun
It didn’t take long for Clare Conway to warm up in her new hockey house.
Billerica’s native and former Becker College sniper now lights the lamp as a member of Worcester State University’s inaugural women’s ice hockey team.
The Lancers captain scored the program’s first natural hat-trick on home ice, in a 3-2 win from behind over Western New England on Nov. 11 at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. She continued to wield a hot hand against WNE two nights later, picking up a pair of assists in a 4-4 draw, Nov. 13. This time, the 5-foot-7 striker helped teammate Katie Puumala complete the hat-trick.
As a result, Conway was named Player of the Week by the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Alliance.
It feels pretty good, Conway said, noting that teammate Cassidhe Wozniak deserved the honor two weeks earlier. It’s nice to get another one for the team. It also helps with my confidence, so that’s always good.
Conway was quick to correct a previous misprint from a recent WSU press release. She was not the first WSU women’s hockey player to score a hat-trick. That honor went to Wozniak, who did it in the program’s first official game, a 5-0 win, in Arcadia, October 30.
I got the first one home, Conway clarified. That was still pretty cool, but Cassidhe got the first ever, in our first game ever. That said, it was still cool to get my first collegiate hat trick. It was great to get it home in front of my friends, family and our fans, but that won’t happen without my teammates around me. I also appreciate that.
Conway, a Business Administration graduate, currently leads her team with 9 points.
Born in Lowell and raised in Billerica, Conway first picked up a hockey stick at the age of 3, following in her brother’s footsteps.
She quickly developed her presence on the ice, breaking the varsity rank as a seventh grader at Billerica Memorial High School. Conway played varsity hockey for the Indians for six years, graduating in 2018. She continued to warm up the ice at Becker College for the next three seasons, becoming the program’s all-time goalscorer with 25 goals, 32 assists and 57 points in 63 games for the Indians. hawks.
But when the small liberal arts college decided to close its doors amid the pandemic, her hockey future was suddenly in limbo.
When we got the news that Becker was closing, that was a lot to take in, Conway said. Everything was uncertain. Our main concern was whether we would break up and never play with each other again. That was something we all struggled with.
Eliza Kelley, who has coached the Becker women’s ice hockey team since its inception in 2014, quickly became Worcester States’ first coach. The hiring seemed to open up a new opportunity for the soon-to-be-departing Hawks. Conway was one of 13 Becker players to transfer to WSU during the off-season, bringing some experience to the first group.
The adjustment was difficult, knowing this was the last time we would play for Becker, Conway said. But just knowing we would have a place to fall was really nice for us. In the end we just wanted to keep playing together and keep playing for Coach Kelly because honestly she’s the best. Without her, none of us would be playing here.
According to Conway, Worcester State University athletic director Michael Mudds’ love of the sport, coupled with his interest in expanding the school’s athletic palette, played a key role in making all of this happen.
They’ve wanted to have a women’s hockey team here for years, but it just didn’t happen on a budget, Conway said. When Becker quit, they jumped at the opportunity to (recruit us) rather than start from scratch. They took what we had and copied and pasted it here. It worked out well.
They welcomed us here with open arms, she added. The whole athletics administration, especially the men’s hockey team, has been very good to us by advocating for us as well. It’s also my last season, so I just want to include as much as possible in it.
The Lancers currently hold a 3-2-1 record and will return to the ice on Saturday, November 20 to host Salve Regina. Faceoff is scheduled for 6:10 PM
Weve started strong and proved what they were capable of, Conway said. Obviously we weren’t happy with where we are, but it’s a long season. At this point, were happy with the direction that was going. Our focus is to get out there, play hard every game and have fun. But in the end we just want to win.
And when Clare Conways is on the ice, wins are just a blow away.
