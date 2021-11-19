



Last summer, Rafael Nadal took delivery of his new yacht, a $5 million Sunreef 80 Power. Just a few days ago, the 2016 Formula 1 world champion published a vlog featuring an exclusive tour of Nadal’s yacht. This is what the tennis legend from Spain chose for his latest yacht.

Those familiar with yachts will know that Rafa’s new pride and joy is a catamaran and it was commissioned by Sunreef Yachts sometime in 2019. It was delivered in June 2020 in Nadal’s hometown of Mallorca, Spain, by Sunreef founder and president Francis Lap. Rafael Nadal’s yacht is a custom built multi-hull that measures 24 meters (approx. 78 feet) in length and can accommodate up to 12 guests in four private cabins, not to mention the master suite. As you’ll see in the video published on Nico Rosberg’s YouTube channel and embedded below, the yacht comes with a handy master suite feature. Nadal claims to use the new feature several times a day. No matter how he uses it, it’s still a cool one. The Spanish tennis champion is also a fan of smaller watercraft, such as jet skis. These are stored in a special garage embedded in the catamaran. Nico Rosberg’s video also shows a ping pong match between the two athletes. Since both are Sunreef global ambassadors, they will be attending the Sunreef Ambassador Cup in Monaco, a ping pong tournament. You have to wonder if Rosberg’s reflexes will trump Nadal’s years of experience in another (but comparable) sport. Below we show you for yourself. In addition to touring Nadal’s new yacht and watching two athletes compete at table tennis, Nico Rosberg goes further and turns his vlog into a full interview with Rafa Nadal. It’s a must-watch for tennis fans, but athletes with a passion for other sports can still learn from the mindset of a world champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/visit-rafael-nadal-yacht-with-f1-world-champion-nico-rosberg-174621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

