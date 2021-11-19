Panthers start Cam Newton in Week 11 vs. Washington in his second game back with team

Cam Newton will start for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team, head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday. Newton will make his first start for Carolina in just his second game back with the team, which signed him days after Sam Darnold was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Newton had a limited pack of plays in his Panthers return, but pitched and rushed for a touchdown in Carolina’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He finished 3 for 4 for eight yards in nine snaps, while rushing three times for 14 yards. He registered his 43rd game passing and rushing for a touchdown in the win, the most in NFL history. Newton also extended his record for most hasty touchdowns ever by a quarterback (71). He is second only to Michael Vick (6,109) in career rushing yards by a quarterback (5,412). Newton also became the first quarterback in the past 30 years to make a touchdown on his first rush of the season and throw a touchdown on his first pass of the season.

Newton transformed the Panthers into a Super Bowl contestant during his nine years at Carolina, winning the 2015 NFLMVP award and leading the organization to Super Bowl 50. Newton threw 29,049 yards and 183 touchdowns in his Carolina career, both the most in the franchise history. He is also third on the Panthers’ all-time rushing list (4,820), and his 59 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history.

This will be Newton’s first start with the Panthers since September 12, 2019 (week 2 of that season), when Carolina fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers20-14. He will face his former head coach in Ron Rivera, who coached Newton for nine seasons, during which Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 that same season.

“I think it’s an opportunity for him to go back home and continue where he started,” Rivera told his weekly press earlier this week. “It’s quite a cool deal.”