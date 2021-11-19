Cricket hits rock bottom after week of embarrassment with fear of worse

Are crickets out of season. Though you’ll be forgiven for thinking otherwise after a week of the sport relentlessly making headlines. For all the wrong reasons.

Whatever happens, this will go down as one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of national summer sports. And the bad news just keeps coming.

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee on Tuesday was always going to be explosive, how could it not be given everything that had gone before.

But when the ECB and the rest of the cricketing world expected a few pounds of Semtex, they got something much bigger. Rafiq’s sometimes tearful evidence detonated something that resembled a nuclear reaction.

In the days that followed, journalists received more official statements and heartfelt apologies in their inboxes than the number of sixes slammed into The Hundred this summer. One of them from Rafiq himself after it was revealed that he had posted anti-Semitic comments on social media more than a decade ago.

Alex Hales has apologized for his reckless and foolish behavior as he also faces accusations of racism (FATHER)

It has been a week that has highlighted the deep-rooted racism in English cricket, a sport often presented as representing the very best British values. Now that seems laughable. The Spirit of Cricket has been damaged almost beyond repair.

It’s not just Yorkshire, a county that has already seen its sponsors run for the hills, that will count for the cost. In addition to those involved in the scandal, there must be concerns about a game’s long-term commercial health. The largely pathetic response to the crisis will hardly fill commercial partners with optimism for the future.

Rafiq told the Tuesdays Committee that he wouldn’t want his son anywhere near cricket, after his experience at Headingley.

He probably won’t be alone in that. Others, of all ethnicities, will no doubt think twice about involving their own children in a sport where racism and bullying seem endemic.

Rafiq has exposed the racist tendencies of English crickets (Getty)

A cricketer from a high-profile province told Independent sport that nothing he had heard on Tuesday surprised him. He also said the consequences so far are nothing compared to what could follow.

He has a point. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) opened a call for elite and base game evidence on Nov. 9 and has barely had time to catch a breath since.

Since the launch of part one of our call for evidence last week, more than 1,000 people have shared their experiences with us, said ICEC President Cindy Butts.

Rafiq said he felt an obligation to be a voice for the voiceless, and if the response to his testimony is anything to counter, then the culture of silence that continued with his evidence will be about to die. be shattered.

Meanwhile, the ECB continues to swing from one crisis to another. It has been suggested that steps are being taken in the counties to try to remove Tom Harrison from his role as CEO on a governing body that appears to have a job beyond his capabilities.

After Harrison’s own session before the DCMS committee, a county CEO said: Independent sport that he sometimes had to walk away from his television in frustration while three high-ranking ECB members scrambled around in search of credible answers to the crisis.

Trust in the organization is so low that the Secretary of State for Sport, Nigel Huddleston, has raised the possibility of creating an independent regulator if the ECB is to address the concerns of Rafiq and other whistleblowers, who had hitherto been reluctant to act. to come forward, would not tackle.

Tim Paines’ firing has messed up Australia’s Ashes preparation (FATHER)

If the ECB had put as much effort into fighting racism in the county’s locker rooms as it did getting The Hundred off the ground, it’s highly unlikely the sport would be in this position. However, instead of getting his house in order, the custodians of the English game decided to create an almost entirely new estate.

When it looked like the week couldn’t get any worse for the sport, the Australian captain, a man tasked with rebuilding the image of the Baggy Green after sandpaper gates, resigned after it was revealed that graphic texts, not to mention of images, were about to be made public.

Suddenly, Tim Paine, the Australian presumed Mr. Clean, looked decidedly grubby. There will no doubt be some England supporters who see Paines’ passing as a slight relief. In reality, however, his mistakes only highlight the state of cricket worldwide.

His press conference in Hobart was a fitting end to the week of hell for a sport that has hit an all-time low.

Given the speed of its descent, it would be foolish to think that it has now bottomed out.