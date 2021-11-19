Three key matchups to watch in Sundays Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers game

Both Washington and Carolina come off big week with 10 wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. At 3-6 and after their first win since October 3, Washington is trying to erase the stench that has surrounded the team for the past month. Riveras’ next obstacle heads back to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Matt Rhule, who is already 1-0 against Rivera and Washington, has the Panthers at 5-5. Furthermore, Rhule signed quarterback Cam Newton a week ago, and the former franchise quarterback of Riveras is slated to start against Washington. Both Washington and Carolina’s seasons are still very much alive, but the storylines behind the Week 11 matchup make this game much bigger than just a conference.

Can Washington get the best of Carolina this year? We will see; here are three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s matchup.

Landon Collins and Cole Holcomb vs. Christian McCaffrey

This week, Collins and Holcomb will have crucial jobs against one of the most versatile running backs in the league today. McCaffrey, who is back to full health, amassed 161 yards from scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals and played nearly 60% of the offensive snaps for the Panthers. Washingtons discipline in area coverage has improved in recent weeks. Collins has had many curl-flat responsibilities while Holcomb has had hook defender responsibilities. This matchup will be essential for both players as McCaffrey is used all over the field. Carolina will use him as a check-down option for their quarterback or as the primary receiver in the offense by taking option routes for him. These two, and most likely rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, will see quite a few matchups against the former All-Pro running back.

Cornelius Lucas and Charles Leno Jr. vs. Haason Reddick and Brian Burns

Reddick and Burns have collectively won 15.5 sacks in the year so far, with Reddick leading the Panthers defense with 9.5 sacks ten games into the season. Per ESPNedge rusher Haason Reddick is fourth in the NFL in pass-rush win rate and, according to PFF, is coming off a game against the Arizona Cardinals where he scored four tackles and four presses, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a bite. . The Panthers are fourth in the NFL collectively in team pass rush win rate. They have had a lot of success making opponents feel uncomfortable. According to the same ESPN analysis, Charles Leno Jr. sixth in the NFL in pass-block and run-block win rates. Furthermore, as a collective rank, Washington has the fourth best pass-block win rate in the NFL.

In a way, this is an underrated matchup across the slate of games this week, Washington’s offensive line versus Carolina’s defensive line. Leno Jr. and Luke will have their hands full; however, if they can beat these edge rushers and keep Heinicke comfortable, it will bode well in critical conversion situations.

Jonathan Allen and James Smith-Williams vs. Michael Jordan and Brady Christensen

The Panthers have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this year, especially on the left side of their lines. While Washington seemingly upset Tom Brady, they couldn’t fire him. Washington registered one quarterback hit and nine rushes, according to Pro Football Focus. These numbers are without edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young, making production against the attacking line of Carolina Panthers that much more important. Jonathan Allen’s 2021 campaign has been dominant thus far and will be pivotal to any game plan for Washington. Now that Sweat and Young are out, it becomes easier for fouls to determine which lineman should double down on the team or the chip. Allen can see a lot of double teams in the absence of the two edge rushers. James Smith-Williams and the hosts of other Washington backups will have to act in a way that doesn’t feel Sweat and Young’s absence.

If Washington manages to sack the Panthers’ quarterbacks (Newton and PJ Williams) at least four times, this is a game where you dominate up front, in the trenches, and keep the team in play on the defensive side of football .

What are your top matchups this week against the Carolina Panthers?