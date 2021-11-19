



topline The United Nations has added to the chorus of calls from the tennis world for proof of the safety of missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and an investigation into her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a powerful government official. Peng Shuai from China celebrates a win at the 2017 Wuhan Open.

Getty Images

Key facts Proof of Pengs residence and well-being are important for the world to see, UN human rights agencies spokesman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva on Friday. The UN is urging authorities to open a transparent investigation into Pengs’ allegations, Throssell added. ensure accountabilityto ensure justice for the victims. The Women’s Tennis Association is willing to take its events out of China and risk losing it as much as $1 billionif the country fails to investigate Pengs’ allegations and provide evidence of her well-being, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon told CNN late Thursday, saying Pengs’ situation bigger than the company. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> On Friday, China again denied knowledge of any controversy surrounding Peng, her allegations or her disappearance, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian telling reporters that the matter is not a diplomatic matter and that I not aware of the situation, according to the Associated Press. Crucial Quote There are too many times in our world. . . let’s business, politics [and] money dictates what is right and what is wrong, Simon said. If you have a young person who has the strength to stand up and make these accusations, knowing full well what the results of that will be, [we must] support that and demand justice. Tangent Some of the biggest tennis stars in the world have spoken out in support of Peng. Novak Djokovic, the best men’s player, said he was shocked to find out that Peng was missing and said he hopes she will be found and mentions her disappearance horrible. Naomi Osaka said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday that she hopes Peng and her family are safe, adding: never okay at any cost. Serena Williams on Thursday urged her Twitter followers not to remain silent about Pengs’ disappearance. key background Peng, 35, has not been seen in public since earlier this month when she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, of sexually assaulting her several years ago in his home on her verified Weibo account, China’s response to Twitter. She also claimed that the two had an extramarital affair for years, which is illegal for senior Chinese government officials. The post was later deleted, but screenshots went viral online. Peng is not the first high-profile Chinese citizen to disappear amid tensions with the government actress. Fan BingBing was silent for four months in 2018 when she was under house arrest during an investigation into her taxes. Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma went under the radar for three months after he said Chinese banks have a pawn shop mentality. Although he reappeared in January, he has kept a low profile ever since. Read further Tennis star Serena Williams was devastated and shocked at missing Chinese player Peng Shuai (Forbes) Osaka becomes the latest tennis star to speak out about Peng Shuais’ disappearance over sexual assault allegations (Forbes) Disappeared Chinese stars: tennis player Peng Shui is the last big name to disappear after furious government (Forbes) WTA chief questions the authenticity of the email he received from missing tennis star Peng Shuai (Forbes) Tennis star Peng Shuai disappears after sexual abuse allegations against ex-Chinese official and top stars begin to speak out (Forbes) Tennis Stars Sexual Abuse Claim Against Ex-Top Chinese Official Triggers Online Censors (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/11/19/un-calls-for-proof-of-missing-tennis-star-peng-shuais-safety/

