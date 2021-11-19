UN seeks Chinese tennis player’s whereabouts, investigation





UN calls for “full transparency” investigation into Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai‘s accusation of sexually assaulting a former high-ranking politician in China. Peng “hasn’t been heard in public since she claimed on social media” [on Nov. 2] that she was sexually abused.” Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Agency, said friday, citing information currently available. “We want to emphasize that it is important to know where she is and to know her condition, to know about her well-being.” A lengthy social media post on Peng’s verified account on Nov. 2 said she was forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli at his home despite repeated refusals. Zang, 75, is a former Deputy Prime Minister who served on the ruling Standing Committee of the Communist Party’s Politburo. The post was quickly removed from Peng’s account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots were shared across the internet. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon doubted the authenticity of what a Chinese state media said this week was an email addressed to him in which Peng said she was safe and that the charges were false. It was tweeted by CGTN, the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Peng, 35, competed in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016. She was the world No. 1 in doubles, winning titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She last played at the WTA Tour in February 2020. The International Olympic Committee said in an emailed statement about Peng on Friday: “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to resolve such questions. This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.” to give. Notable tennis players have drawn attention to the situation by posting on social media with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. “I am devastated and shocked by the news of my colleague, Peng Shuai,” Serena Williams tweeted Thursday. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send love to her and her family at this incredibly difficult time.” Naomi Osaka Posted Tuesday: “Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

