The Patriots are still the best team in the NFL, plus an explanation for the situation in Peng Shuai

Congratulations, friends! We made it to Friday! You have a football weekend ahead, followed by a short week and Thanksgiving. I’m on vacation next week, but before I go, here’s my best take on Thanksgiving food:

Overrated: Cranberrysauce

Cranberrysauce underestimated: sweet potatoes

sweet potatoes Just bad and always will be: green bean dish

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Okay, hopefully you’re still reading and not tweeting mean things to me. Let’s go there.

Good morning to everyone, but especially to…

THE PATRIOTS OF NEW ENGLAND (AND THAT DOMINANT DEFENSE)

The patriots have come up with their winning equation: a hard hitting, ground-and-pound attack and a strong defense – the latter of which really takes off.

New England is out 134 rushing yards, Mac Jones threw a touchdown at Nelson Agholorand the defense included four interceptions and four sacks on the way to a 25-0 victory. It is the Patriots’ fifth consecutive victory. Here’s our Tyler Sullivan on the biggest reason for New England’s streak:

Sullivan: “The Patriots’ defense remains the backbone of this winning streak, and the improved play over the past month has exponentially increased the ceiling for this team. They were able to put pressure on Ryan early and often, and from all sides… In all, Ryan was fired four times that night and hit a total of 12 times.”

Playing on the road on a short week, the Patriots’ defense didn’t miss a beat. To be the first time since 2005 that New England has kept three consecutive opponents to single digits in a season. Next for Bill Belichick and company? A home date with the AFC-leading Titans this Sunday.

A month ago, that game didn’t look like much. Now, assuming Tennessee can beat Houston this weekend (and I know it’s dangerous to assume, but still), it will feature the teams with the two longest active winning streaks in the NFL.

The patriots are all back.

Honorable Mentions:

At this rate, Stephen Curry will be in this section every time he plays. He had 40 points with nine three-pointers Thursday against the Cavaliers. He defeated Cleveland BY HIMSELF 20-8 in the fourth quarter . He’s just absurd.

will be in this section every time he plays. He had Thursday against the Cavaliers. . He’s just absurd. Dick Vitale is back! The iconic college basketball broadcaster, who announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, will call Tuesday’s showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA. The 82-year-old is still undergoing treatment, but his return is sure to bring a smile to the faces of college basketball fans everywhere.

And not such a good morning for…

BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL

Raise your hand if you’re a ranked Big Ten team that has lost to an unranked non-conference foe in the past five days. Illini, Wolverines, Terrapins and Buckeyes, we’re watching you!

That’s right, the At Big Ten, an AP-ranked men’s basketball team lost four days in a row to an unranked non-conference foe. To bethe first time that ever happened. The last incident came last night when No. 19 Ohio State Fell To Xavier Unranked, 71-65.

Earlier this week this happened:

Wednesday: No. 20 Maryland lost to George Mason

lost to George Mason Tuesday: No. 4 Michigan lost to Seton Hall

lost to Seton Hall Monday:No. 10 Illinoislost to Marquette

The disruptions cause a lot of shuffling in Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1. Last season, the Big Ten dominated the regular season and disappointed in the NCAA Tournament.

This season it won’t wait until March.

Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Take Home MVP Awards

Getty Images



The year 1900 marks what is known as the “modern era” in baseball. Since then, there have been 2,229 instances of a pitcher recording at least 150 strikeouts per season.There have been 353 batters hit 40 home runs in a season.

There has been ONE — count them, ONE — example of a player doing BOTH in a season… and it’s not Babe Ruth.

say hello to you 2021 AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar went home all 30 votes in first place becoming the fourth Angel to win the award, along with Mike Trout (2019, 2016, 2014), Vladimir Guerrero (2004), and Don Baylor (1979). Ohtani posted a message 9-2 record on the hill, And his 46 home runs came second in Angels history behind Troy Glaus, who hit 47 in 2000.He really did it all, writes MLB pundit Dayn Perry:

perry:“It’s common to hear about players ‘doing everything,’ but in Ohtani’s case, that claim approaches the literal, at least in baseball terms. Add it all up, and Ohtani’s combined WAR of 9.1 led not only the AL but “All majors this season and did so by a wide margin. Yes, WAR is a bit of a blunt instrument, but in this case it’s true that Ohtani will be the best player in the game for 2021.”

While it’s an incredible win for Ohtani, it’s even better for the person who placed $30,000 on Ohtani to win MVP on March 19, 2021. Ohtani had 30/1 chances at that point meaning: Caesars Sportsbook pays $900,000 on that bet alone.

On the Dutch side of the matter, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper made a bit of history himself and just became the fifth player to win MVP with multiple teams. Harper, who also won National in 2015, defeated the current National Juan Sotoincluding the price. He is the sixth Phillies player to win MVP.

Pete Prisco’s Picks for Week 11

Getty Images



Pete Prisco’s Week 11 Picks are here, and with a 90-60-1 season record, it’s worth a listen.

Here are his take on two of the weekend’s top games:

Packers at Vikings: “Minnesota was impressive last week by winning on the road against the Chargers. But this Packers team will get the offense back on track to deal with a defense that will slow Cousins ​​down in what is a big game. Packers take it. Choice: Packers 24, Vikings 19 “

“Minnesota was impressive last week by winning on the road against the Chargers. But this Packers team will get the offense back on track to deal with a defense that will slow Cousins ​​down in what is a big game. Packers take it. “ Cowboys at Chiefs: “This is the game of the week and it should be an offensive shootout between Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. Last Sunday night, Mahomes got the attack back to what we expected for the season. That’s what this is about. The Cowboys will also be scoring their points as the Chiefs’ defense is still not great, so look for a high scoring game where the Chiefs come out on top.Choice: Chiefs 34, Cowboys 30“

The latest news about the Peng Shuai situation:

Getty Images



Here are some important updates around Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’sdisappearance:

Shuai hasn’t been seen for over two weeks since then accuses retired Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a since-deleted social media post on Nov. 2 .

. On November 14, Steve Simon, CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) requested an inquiry .

. On November 17, Shuai reportedly sent Simon an email stating that the WTA had not asked for her consent or verification before releasing her statement. The email also says, “(the) news in that release, including the sexual assault allegation, is not true” and that Shuai is safe. Simon wondered if Shuai was forced to write the post .

. On Thursday, Simon doubled a previous threat to end WTA’s business with China.

Several tennis stars, including prominent women’s playersNaomi OsakaandSerena Williams, shared tweets with the hashtag#whereispengshuaiinsist on taking action.

What we’re watching this weekend

Friday

Lakers at Celtics (-2), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN | LeBron James may return for the Lakers.

Saturday

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-19), 12 noon on ABC | Two Big Ten teams with playoff ambitions meet in Columbus.

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee, 13:00 on ESPNews The Wildcats last scored 100 (against Howard.)

no. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama (-20.5), 3:30 p.m. on CBS | The Crimson Tide hope to maintain their spot in the top four of the CFP rankings

No. 18 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Purdue, 4 p.m. on ESPNews | Purdue has scored 96, 92 and 96 points in his first three games this season.

Sunday

Packers at Vikings (+1.5), 13:00 on FOX | A classic NFC North clash with Green Bay and Minnesota battling for playoffs.

Foals at bills (-7), 1 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+| This would be a statement for both teams.

Cowboys at Chiefs (-2.5), 4:25 PM on FOX | I don’t need to explain why you should watch this one.