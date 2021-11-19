Sports
Cricket: ECB chief does not plan to resign as clubs grapple with racism scandal | british news
The chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board has said he has no intention of stepping down as the game grapples with a racism scandal.
Tom Harrison said he was “determined” to lead the clubs through the crisis, following a meeting to address the issue the sport has been dealing with in recent weeks.
Mr Harrison said: “I feel very determined to drive this change through the game and ensure that this scourge is addressed through the game.
“…I want to make sure I leave a game with the right safe environment where everyone feels welcome and at home.”
He said he was “passionate about this matter”, adding that it is “something I feel to my core”.
Richard Thompson, President of Surrey County Cricket Club, endorsed Mr Harrison, adding: “Cricket needs leadership right now, it doesn’t need a vacuum.
“Trust is everything now and it starts today, and from here I think the process will go very quickly so that we can show that our actions speak louder than our words.”
Friday’s meeting included the chairmen of the 18 first-class counties, representatives of the 21 non-first-class cricket boards, the National Cricket Association and the MCC.
Harrison pledged “tangible action” to tackle the racism crisis and said a full 12-point plan would be unveiled on Wednesday.
He said, “I think this is just the first step.
“I’m not suggesting that this is the silver bullet answer, or an answer to the silver bullet — it’s an urgent and immediate response to the problems we face.”
Earlier, Lincolnshire County Cricket Chairman Rob Bradley told Sky News about the meeting, saying: “There’s a lot of feeling.
“I think the ECB will hold its hand against certain things.”
He added: “We have a lot to learn from this. The game must stand up and represent everyone equally.
“It’s in a sorry state, it must be said, but I think it was a good meeting today to discuss matters.”
Hampshire Cricket Board Chairman John Wolfe said those at the meeting had found “very broad agreement on the direction of travel”, with Oxfordshire Cricket chairman Chris Clements describing the meeting as “very good”.
The ECB, the MCC, the PCA, NCCA and the First Class and Recreational County Cricket Network said in a statement: “We stand together against discrimination in all its forms and are united as a sport to act.
“We will continue to listen and make rapid, positive changes to the culture of the game. We will embrace and celebrate differences everywhere, knowing that diversity makes us stronger.”
The ECB also apologized: Azeem Rafiq – the former Yorkshire player whose racism allegations shocked the cricketing world – and anyone who had experienced discrimination in the game, with Mr Harrison saying the organization was “really sorry”.
Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker
Among the recent developments in the scandal:
• Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologized after he admitted to making anti-Semitic comments a decade ago.
Rafiq gave earlier this week tearful testimony to MPs about the racism he had faced while playing for Yorkshire, revelations that sparked the scandal and led to cricket bosses hold Friday’s crisis summit.
• English cricketer Alex Hales too apologized on friday before appearing in blackface at a party in 2009, branding his behavior “reckless and foolish”.
• Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston Thursday threatened the sport with an independent regulator, described as the “nuclear option” if it didn’t get its house in order.
