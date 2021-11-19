The first family of football in New Jersey





A fan shouted: what are you going to do now, onside punter? said Vito. You can pay $200 for a Giants game and get frustrated or watch our circus for $3. Two years later, the tent fell. With daughter, Gina, who had won Gatorade Player of the Year awards for volleyball, Anthony geared up for his senior season and Nicky, the only son who played adversity, rushed through the ranks as a junior at the school, Paramus Catholic has Mike ‘s contract not renewed . He was there 45-41-1, but left the team after the school refused to renew his contract. He said Paramus Catholic accused him of falsely encouraging players to take cortisone injections and send them to a chiropractor outside of school health guidelines. He denied the allegations and promised to fight them, but eventually moved on. Through a lawyer at the time, the Archdiocese of Newark declined to provide details of the situation, only saying the decision not to keep Campanile was not a personal one. I’m not the easiest person to get along with, Mike said. The Campanile sons started coaching themselves. Vito served as a graduate assistant to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at the University of New Hampshire. At Don Bosco Prep, Nunzio, who had considered law school, joined the staff of coach Greg Toal, one of the few area coaches Mike got along with. Nunzio coordinated the strike for teams that reached nine state championships from 2000 to 2009, winning six, while spawning NFL players like Ryan Grant. The popularity of football exploded in Bergen County and the brothers were ubiquitous. In the 2008 season, Anthony joined Nunzio at Don Bosco, where he coached the linebackers. Arguments brought back memories of old Christmas bowls in the family’s backyard when Vito and Anthony played midline options against Nunzio and Nicky. One day at training camp, Anthony wanted to start hitting earlier than last season. When Nunzio said no, Anthony rushed off, drove to the family home, called Nunzio at the school and said he wanted to fight.

