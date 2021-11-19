Women’s tennis takes on China and threatens to stop

Nothing in Steve Simon’s career as a tennis promoter has prepared him for the crisis he suddenly faces this month: the disappearance of a player who has forced his organization, the Women’s Tennis Association, into a confrontation with the Chinese government.

But the chain of events since a post on the social media account of a Chinese player named Peng Shuai accusing one of the country’s top retired officials of sexual assault has placed Simon, the head of the WTA, in an unexpected role. He is the rare sports manager willing to leave one of the most lucrative foreign markets in the world.

Simon has accused China of lying to him about Peng’s security amid mounting international outrage, and has indicated that he understands the stakes.

“We are, of course, at a crossroads with our relationship with China,” Simon said in a television interview with CNN on Thursday. “We are certainly willing to end our business and resolve all the complications that come with it, because this is bigger than the business.”

peng has been unheard of since a post on November 2 on her verified account on the Twitter —such as the Weibo platform that accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. The post disappeared after about 20 minutes and searches for her name on popular Chinese social media platforms have since been blocked. Zhang has not publicly addressed the allegation and cannot be reached.

Earlier this week, Simon received an email stating that the allegation was false and that Peng was safe. The Chinese state broadcaster, which posted a screenshot of the email, said Peng wrote it. Simon told CNN he doubted that and now believes it wasn’t written by her, or she may have been forced to write it. He had previously received assurances from the Chinese Tennis Association that she was not in danger, but said he could not confirm them.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Simon’s comments.

Peng, 35, is a two-time winner of Grand Slam doubles titles, rising to number 14 in the world singles ranking in 2014. Chinese state media at the time called her one of the country’s “golden flowers” in tennis.

This week, her name became the basis of the hashtag #whereispengshuai, used by athletes around the world. The most prominent message to date came from Serena Williams on Thursday afternoon, although she did not directly mention China.

“I am devastated and shocked by the news of my colleague, Peng Shuai,” she wrote on Twitter . “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.”

Other sports organizations have dealt with China in recent years, but none have said they are willing to leave the market altogether. In 2019, the National Basketball Association lost hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the league’s commissioner , following a firestorm triggered by a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Games were pulled from streaming services and sponsors fled, and the competition has moved cautiously in China since then.

The English Premier League also saw a handful of Arsenal matches taken off the Chinese internet and television after midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized China over its treatment of ethnic minority Muslims. Reporting has quietly resumed, but Ozil is no longer an Arsenal player.

With revenues hovering around $100 million a year according to financial data, the Florida-based WTA doesn’t rival either organization — the NBA or the Premier League — in size or wealth. And yet women’s tennis could become the first to cut ties completely, despite China becoming one of the WTA’s favorite and most profitable destinations.

In 2018, Simon helped the tour sign a 10-year deal that would hold the WTA Finals in China each year until 2028 and double the prize pool to $14 million, making it one of the rare female sporting events to give players more than its male counterpart. And until a Covid postponement ruined the schedule, there were 11 Chinese tournaments on the calendar — though the tour didn’t visit any of them this year due to border closures. In 2019, the most recent complete season of the tour, the WTA went to China nine times, accounting for about one-seventh of all tour-level events.

The organization is also counting on support from Chinese sponsors, including the Beijing-based streaming service iQiyi as one of four global partners, in addition to, among others, Porsche and the German software company SAP.

Still, Simon and the tour’s players were unequivocal in their support of Peng.

“The circuit survived this year without a swing through Asia, even though there is a lot of money there,” veteran player Alizé Cornet said in an interview with the French sports daily L’Equipe. “That should reassure us that we could survive without the Chinese part of the tour. If at some point we have to part with it because it doesn’t match our values, then we still have to do it, even if we are financially to lose something .”

The choice facing the WTA now is a grim one, as Simon’s entire career has been focused on helping women’s tennis make a living. He entered the 1989 Indian Wells tournament in California’s Coachella Valley to sell tickets and advertisements. And after becoming tournament director in 2004, he was credited with growing the prize money and reputation enough to make it the most prestigious women’s tennis event outside of the four majors. Indian Wells was sold to billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009 and is now known as the BNP Paribas Open.

Simon’s greatest moment of pompous diplomacy during his 11 years in charge came in 2015, when he negotiated Serena Williams’ first performance in Indian Wells after a 14-year boycott over racist taunts she heard from crowds there early in her career.

“When I returned to Indian Wells this year,” Williams said at the time, “Steve could not have been more helpful, professional and supportive. I know how much he cares about the players’ opinions. He is a good listener and he has our best interests in the back of the mind.”

In his dealings with China, Simon has focused on Peng’s well-being and avoided getting involved in politics. But the political talk has come to him as Chinese hawks in the US Congress stepped up their attacks on the hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, called on Thursday for a total boycott of the Games by the US, citing as one of his reasons his fear that the US would not be able to protect them from Chinese surveillance “or even hostage-taking”.

Cotton’s aides later released a statement linking the call to Peng Shuai. “If the Chinese communists make their own athletes disappear, think how much less they will care for the safety of ours,” his statement said.

Assistants to Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, said she was preparing to send a letter about Peng’s case to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. They said the letter will state that given Peng’s disappearance, it is impossible to trust that athletes will be protected if they attend the Beijing Olympics.

To read more from the Wall Street Journal, click here.