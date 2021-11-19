Khalil Mack Undergoes Foot Surgery, Allen Robinson & Akiem Hicks Injury Status vs. Ravens





In seven games this season, Mack recorded 19 tackles, 6.0 sacks and six tackles-for-loss. His 6.0 sacks in the first six games was the most in his eight-year NFL career in the first six games of a season. Mack will join another veteran linebacker on injured reserve in Danny Trevathan, who was posted on IR Friday. After missing the first four games of this season with a knee injury, the 10-year veteran appeared in the final five games and registered 19 tackles. As Trevathan was already activated from the injured reserve once this year, he will not be eligible to play for the remainder of the season. Other injury news: Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Ravens with an ankle injury that kept him from practicing all week. The Bears will also likely be without receiver Allen Robinson II, who is listed as questionable on the injury report. Robinson injured his hamstring in the Bears’ final game, Nov. 8 against the Steelers, while making a vital 39-yard catch on a late go-ahead touchdown drive. He couldn’t train all week either. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) was restricted in training for the second day in a row on Friday and is listed as questionable. Jackson was injured in the second game of a loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, then sat out of the Steelers game. Reserve tackle Elijah Wilkinson (back) returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and is also listed as questionable. Nagy revealed there is a “high probability” that Deon Bush’s safety will be activated outside the injured reserve and face the Ravens on Sunday. Bush has missed the last three games with a quad injury sustained on October 17 in a loss to the Packers at Soldier Field.

