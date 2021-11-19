Cricket’s 18 First-Class Provinces To Meet And Discuss Racism Within Sport After Azeem Rafiq’s Testimony | british news





Cricket’s 18 premier counties will meet today with representatives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to discuss equality, diversity and inclusion within sport. Teams are being asked to sign a 12-point action plan after former cricketer Azeem Rafiq testified on Tuesday about the racism he experienced when he played for Yorkshire. Provinces that fail to meet certain expectations within the plan run the risk of having their ECB funding withdrawn. Image:

Azeem Rafiq gave evidence to the DCMS earlier this week

It is clear that the role of the ECB president and the position of Tom Harrison, the chief executive, are not on the one-point agenda for the meeting in the Oval – although members may decide that this should be discussed. Rafiq, who has been involved in cricket since he was 11, said that during his time at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club he felt “isolated and at times humiliated” by the bombardment of racism and “constant use of the word p***”. . The 30-year-old whistleblower spoke candidly about the “inhumane” treatment he received when his son was stillborn. He told MPs at a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee: “There were comments such as ‘you sit there by the toilets’, ‘elephant scrubbers’… are an acceptance in the institution. Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker “Nobody really wiped it out.” Rafiq’s ex-Yorkshire teammate Jack Brooks has been reprimanded by Somerset, his current club, and will be required to undergo diversity training over historic tweets that have used racist language. Meanwhile, Alex Hales denied naming his dog after a racist statement, and former England captain Michael Vaughan said he “completely and categorically” denied the allegations. Image:

Alex Hales has denied naming his dog after a racist statement. (file photo)

It comes as Rafiq himself apologized for making antisemitic comments in an exchange of messages with another cricketer in 2011. Rafiq said he was “ashamed of this exchange” while saying sorry to the Jewish community “and anyone who has been rightly offended by it”, but insisted he is a different person today.

