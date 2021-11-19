Canadian women’s hockey target third straight win as Rivalry Series vs. US resumes

Canada’s Rivalry Series with the United States resumes on Sunday at home ice in Kingston, Ont.

The Canadian women’s hockey team won its first two of nine games this winter against the Americans 3-2 in Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Game 3 of the series on Tuesday in Ottawa.

Sarah Fillier of Georgetown, Ontario, leads Canada with three goals.

The teams will use the series both in preparation for the Winter Olympics in February and for evaluation to determine their roster of 23 players for Beijing.

Canada is expected to announce its Olympic roster in December.

The Canadian women come off a three-game sweep of host Finland in a series that ended in Turku on Sunday.

The Rivalry Series returns to the US in December with games on December 15 and 17 in St. Louis and on December 20 in St. Paul, Minn.

VIEW | Fillier leads Canada past the US in Game 2:

Sarah Fillier scores a pair as Canada beats the US In game two, Canada defeated the US 3-2 in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday night in a nine-game pre-Olympic run. 0:49

Canada returns home to the US in Edmonton on January 3 for the Under-20 Men’s World Under-20 Hockey Championship in that city.

The series ends January 6 in Red Deer, Alta.

The US is the reigning Olympic champion, beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout in 2018.

Canada defeated the US 3-2 in extra time on August 31 in Calgary to win its first world championship since 2012.