I prefer Ronaldo to Messi Foluke Daramola

Popular Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola talks about her sporting life, her resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo, the disparity between the Nigerian women’s team and their male counterparts and much more in this interview.

WHAT IS your impression of female football players in Nigeria?

They try their best, but the system in Nigerian is not very encouraging.

Are you happy with the disparity in the way male and female football players are managed in Nigeria?

I’m not happy with it all. The Super Eagles are more famous than the Super Falcons and it shouldn’t be. Maybe this is because the men started playing football and therefore they are more favored than women, but personally I think women’s football needs more attention.

Do you think the Falcons should be paid the same as the Eagles?

Yes I believe so. They must be paid in the same way as the male team due to the nature of their job, which is not pensionable. Women’s football is strict, I think they should be paid if not equal to the Eagles but close to what the male team earn. The inequality is very great, so that their zeal to do more does not weaken. They must be well paid.

Do you allow your daughter to play soccer.

If she wants to get into football, I will allow her to follow her passion. It’s her privilege. My kids are not based in Nigeria and there in the US where they are based, they involve them in sports.

So whatever sport one of my kids decides to do, I will definitely encourage them to follow their dreams.

Did you participate in sports during your childhood?

Yes I did, I played table tennis with my late brother. But now I’m following lawn tennis because of Serena Williams. I love what she has done in the sport and I hope she wins more titles before she finally retires.

Why did you stop playing table tennis?

I just grew out of it. It happened the moment I lost my brother and there was no one to help me keep up with my passion for the game.

Are you still active?

Not really at this point other than the regular walk for fun and exercises that I haven’t been consistent in. I still try to play table tennis, but it’s not like it used to be.

Who is your favorite footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an entertainer and more of a celebrity family man. The way he treats his house, his wife, his fashion sense and more, makes me prefer him to Messi.

Do you support a football club?

My son is an Arsenal fan so I have to automatically support the club he follows. From what I’ve heard from him, this season is getting better for the Gunners compared to how they started.

