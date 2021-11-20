Sports
I prefer Ronaldo to Messi Foluke Daramola
Popular Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola talks about her sporting life, her resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo, the disparity between the Nigerian women’s team and their male counterparts and much more in this interview.
WHAT IS your impression of female football players in Nigeria?
They try their best, but the system in Nigerian is not very encouraging.
Are you happy with the disparity in the way male and female football players are managed in Nigeria?
I’m not happy with it all. The Super Eagles are more famous than the Super Falcons and it shouldn’t be. Maybe this is because the men started playing football and therefore they are more favored than women, but personally I think women’s football needs more attention.
Do you think the Falcons should be paid the same as the Eagles?
Yes I believe so. They must be paid in the same way as the male team due to the nature of their job, which is not pensionable. Women’s football is strict, I think they should be paid if not equal to the Eagles but close to what the male team earn. The inequality is very great, so that their zeal to do more does not weaken. They must be well paid.
Do you allow your daughter to play soccer.
If she wants to get into football, I will allow her to follow her passion. It’s her privilege. My kids are not based in Nigeria and there in the US where they are based, they involve them in sports.
So whatever sport one of my kids decides to do, I will definitely encourage them to follow their dreams.
Did you participate in sports during your childhood?
Yes I did, I played table tennis with my late brother. But now I’m following lawn tennis because of Serena Williams. I love what she has done in the sport and I hope she wins more titles before she finally retires.
Why did you stop playing table tennis?
I just grew out of it. It happened the moment I lost my brother and there was no one to help me keep up with my passion for the game.
Are you still active?
Not really at this point other than the regular walk for fun and exercises that I haven’t been consistent in. I still try to play table tennis, but it’s not like it used to be.
Who is your favorite footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an entertainer and more of a celebrity family man. The way he treats his house, his wife, his fashion sense and more, makes me prefer him to Messi.
Do you support a football club?
My son is an Arsenal fan so I have to automatically support the club he follows. From what I’ve heard from him, this season is getting better for the Gunners compared to how they started.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior express written permission of PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://punchng.com/i-prefer-ronaldo-to-messi-foluke-daramola/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]