No. 6 UT defeats No. 15 WSU in NCAA Second Round, 2-0

Two first-half goals gave No. 6 UT a 2-0 win over No. 15 Washington State on Friday, moving the Vols to the NCAA round of 16.

The shutout was Tennessee’s 13th season of the season, setting a new one-season record and extending the run of UT’s non-conference opponents scoreless to nine games.

A No. 3 seed, Tennessee (20-2-0) was just the fourth team to score multiple goals at WSU (14-3-4) this season.

freshman Taylor Huff and Jordan Fusco found the net for UT, while junior Lindsey Romig made six saves to score the out.

“Congratulations to Washington State on a fantastic season. They are a very well coached team. They were a handful,” said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky. “But credit to our team – we’re pretty good. And we’re pretty strong. Our quality was phenomenal today and we’re excited to continue. We got two goals from freshmen and a third consecutive shutout from Romig and our back five .”

The Vols started the game well, beating the Cougs 8-4 to lead 2-0 in the first half, taking five corners.

Huff got UT’s first chance of the game in the 10th minute, drove into the penalty area and got a shot from 40 yards, but a WSU defender got a foot on it and went wide.

Washington State countered in the 17th minute as Elyse Bennett broke behind the UT defense to go one-on-one with Romig, but a diving save from Romig kept the game scoreless.

Seven minutes later, Fusco put the Vols ahead by putting a shot into the left corner of the net from 10 yards from a perfectly placed pass from Mackenzie George.

Jaida Thomas added a second to the scoreboard nearly three minutes later, an open look at close range but missed wide right.

UT went up 2-0 after 33 minutes when Huff beat the keeper low and to the right with a cross from Hannah Zaluski into the penalty area.

Zaluski almost made it 3-0 before half-time by shooting a header over the goal on a hit ball, but he missed just wide.

The Cougs came out swinging in the second half and then fired a far corner shot from the top of the penalty area a minute later, but the Vols got a friendly bounce off the post to keep the game 2-0.

Fusco got another shot to the frame from close range in the 59th minute, but Nadia Cooper was there for the save.

Cooper made another save in the 80th minute, ducking to avoid what would be a goal from George. Hannah Tillett got a look at the rebound, but a WSU defender got a toe out to redirect it outside the bounds.

The Vols held Washington state without a shot in the last 10 minutes and advanced to the NCAA round of 16 with a 2-0 win.

NEXT ONE: The Vols will play the ninth-seeded No. 2 Michigan vs. Wake Forest. The match can be viewed for free via a BTN+ livestream.

NCAA HISTORY:Tennessee makes its 13th overall appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2001. UT is 16-10-3 all-time in the NCAA tournament and 7-2 in NCAA Second Round games. Sunday is the Vols’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Round of 16.

US RANKED TEAMS:The win improves the Vols’ record against ranked opponents to 5-0 on the season. Tennessee previously took victories over #5 Arkansas, #11 Auburn, #19 South Carolina and #21 Ole Miss.

CRAZY DEFENSE: The Vols have tallied three straight shutouts and have not conceded a single goal against a non-conference opponent through nine matchups outside of the SEC game.