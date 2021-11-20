Sports
No. 6 UT defeats No. 15 WSU in NCAA Second Round, 2-0
The shutout was Tennessee’s 13th season of the season, setting a new one-season record and extending the run of UT’s non-conference opponents scoreless to nine games.
A No. 3 seed, Tennessee (20-2-0) was just the fourth team to score multiple goals at WSU (14-3-4) this season.
freshmanTaylor Huffand Jordan Fusco found the net for UT, while junior Lindsey Romig made six saves to score the out.
“Congratulations to Washington State on a fantastic season. They are a very well coached team. They were a handful,” said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky. “But credit to our team – we’re pretty good. And we’re pretty strong. Our quality was phenomenal today and we’re excited to continue. We got two goals from freshmen and a third consecutive shutout from Romig and our back five .”
The Vols started the game well, beating the Cougs 8-4 to lead 2-0 in the first half, taking five corners.
Huff got UT’s first chance of the game in the 10th minute, drove into the penalty area and got a shot from 40 yards, but a WSU defender got a foot on it and went wide.
Washington State countered in the 17th minute as Elyse Bennett broke behind the UT defense to go one-on-one with Romig, but a diving save from Romig kept the game scoreless.
Seven minutes later, Fusco put the Vols ahead by putting a shot into the left corner of the net from 10 yards from a perfectly placed pass from Mackenzie George.
Jaida Thomas added a second to the scoreboard nearly three minutes later, an open look at close range but missed wide right.
UT went up 2-0 after 33 minutes when Huff beat the keeper low and to the right with a cross from Hannah Zaluski into the penalty area.
Zaluski almost made it 3-0 before half-time by shooting a header over the goal on a hit ball, but he missed just wide.
The Cougs came out swinging in the second half and then fired a far corner shot from the top of the penalty area a minute later, but the Vols got a friendly bounce off the post to keep the game 2-0.
Fusco got another shot to the frame from close range in the 59th minute, but Nadia Cooper was there for the save.
Cooper made another save in the 80th minute, ducking to avoid what would be a goal from George. Hannah Tillett got a look at the rebound, but a WSU defender got a toe out to redirect it outside the bounds.
The Vols held Washington state without a shot in the last 10 minutes and advanced to the NCAA round of 16 with a 2-0 win.
NEXT ONE: The Vols will play the ninth-seeded No. 2 Michigan vs. Wake Forest. The match can be viewed for free via a BTN+ livestream.
NCAA HISTORY:Tennessee makes its 13th overall appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2001. UT is 16-10-3 all-time in the NCAA tournament and 7-2 in NCAA Second Round games. Sunday is the Vols’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Round of 16.
US RANKED TEAMS:The win improves the Vols’ record against ranked opponents to 5-0 on the season. Tennessee previously took victories over #5 Arkansas, #11 Auburn, #19 South Carolina and #21 Ole Miss.
CRAZY DEFENSE: The Vols have tallied three straight shutouts and have not conceded a single goal against a non-conference opponent through nine matchups outside of the SEC game.
HUFF IS IN THE RECORD BOOK: With two goals and an assist through two NCAA Tournament games, freshman Taylor Huff has already found a place in the UT’s record book, pairing Rhian Wilkinson at number 9 in the UT’s NCAA career point leaders with five.
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2021/11/19/soccer-no-6-ut-beats-no-15-wsu-in-ncaa-second-round-2-0.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]