Sports
ECB and Cricket Australia blunder deeper in crisis with Ashes looming | Cricket
soh, how’s that fake Ashes war going? In early November, the main problem in English cricket was who would bowl in the death overs now that Tymal Mills was injured. Three weeks later, the government threatens to hire an independent regulator to oversee the ECB, whose director, Tom Harrison, is fighting to keep his job as England’s most successful county club has lost its CEO and chairman. , has suspended his head coach, has been called institutionally racist, while a slew of current players and commentators have been accused of racist and discriminatory behaviour.
Less than a week ago, Australia celebrated their first-ever World T20 Trophy. Now they have lost their Test captain, Tim Paine, due to a sexting scandal that took place the last time England was in Australia, in 2017. Paine sent an unsolicited cock photo to a female Cricket Tasmania employee with the caption “Stop me now off right away”. Four years later she has, and now Australia has a fortnight to find a replacement. Cricket Australia has cleared Paine of violating their code of conduct in an investigation they conducted at the time, but now that it has finally become public, they have decided they do not condone his language or behavior after all.
There are some common themes here, from players who seem oblivious to the impact their behavior has on their peers, who seem to feel free to abuse the power they have over people younger than them, and from bosses who have failed to add those players to their account until they are ashamed to do it.
This is the same Cricket Australia that played right with their plan to commission two new statues of female cricketers as a demonstration of their commitment to challenging ourselves to tackle gender inequality in our game, even while on a report on Paines. behavior, the same ECB that had its players dress up in anti-discrimination T-shirts as a sign of their collective stance against any discrimination in cricket, even as they, and Yorkshire, pursued Rafiqs’ allegations made last year.
This is the behavior of executives whose principles are dictated by public relations, who believe in doing the right thing as an exercise in harm reduction. The ECB was back at it on Friday, issuing a statement following their all-match meeting, offering a range of platitudes about making cricket more open and inclusive and ensuring effective governance and leadership, and promises of a range of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe and everyone feels involved. There was absolutely no information on what exactly those tangible commitments might be. Apparently they still need to consult with their stakeholders before finalizing the details.
It’s a bureaucratic word salad, an institutional gobbledegook infused with meaningless poster slogans as if we stand together against discrimination in all its forms and our game must regain your trust, the language of people who have forgotten how to speak honestly, and who hopelessly out of touch with fundamental human emotions at play here.
One of the great lessons in all of this is that language matters, how a small sentence, even seemingly in jest, can cause lasting pain and trauma. This week the ECB executives have given us a variation of the same lesson, it has been a long demonstration of how it is possible to say so much and have no real impact at all.
We are sincerely sorry, the statement said. How reassuring to know it’s not one of their insincere excuses. And a heartfelt apology, Rafiq said in parliament on Tuesday, was all I ever wanted. How they wish they’d given it to him then, in the plain and plain language some of those same Yorkshiremen accused of discriminating against him are supposedly famous for. The lawyers who (you can imagine) vet their statements seem to be more prolix.
Amid the deluge of accusations, accusations and apologies, Rafiq gave one himself when screenshots started circulating on social media showing a series of anti-Semitic messages he had sent 10 years earlier.
And typically, he was an example for all to follow: fast, straightforward, and humane, it sounded like he had written it himself, rather than having it done on his behalf. Rafiqs’ posts did not diminish his testimony about the club’s culture. They are at least more evidence of how commonplace racist language was in Yorkshire while he was playing there.
It is now too late to say sorry, even if the ECB was able to give a good one. It’s been 14 months since Rafiq first described how he contemplated suicide due to the institutional racism he faced at the club, and sorry isn’t enough. Not anymore. The speed with which this has all been unraveled is inversely proportional to the time it has developed and all the years of institutional failure to address the problem.
Rafiq was the crack that broke the dam. The ECB says more than 1,000 people have contacted its inquiry into discrimination in cricket in the past week alone. It has already grown far beyond what they can handle. The ECB cannot even be trusted to run a cricket match without alienating the vast majority of cricket supporters, which is what it should be good at. The idea that they are somehow equipped to deal with a social, political and cultural problem of this magnitude is downright laughable.
If there’s anything positive about all of this, it’s that everyone now has a clear idea of the magnitude of the problem the sport has been fighting and there are, even at the ECB, a lot of good people fighting it. Australia doesn’t have that yet, and there’s a clear sense of a broader problem lurking beneath the surface there too. But then you don’t have to search too hard, or asking too hard, also to find evidence of endemic sexism in English cricket. The Ashes is in three weeks and the two countries amble towards Brisbane.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/19/ecb-cricket-australia-crisis-ashes-comment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]