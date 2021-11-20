ECB and Cricket Australia blunder deeper in crisis with Ashes looming | Cricket

soh, how’s that fake Ashes war going? In early November, the main problem in English cricket was who would bowl in the death overs now that Tymal Mills was injured. Three weeks later, the government threatens to hire an independent regulator to oversee the ECB, whose director, Tom Harrison, is fighting to keep his job as England’s most successful county club has lost its CEO and chairman. , has suspended his head coach, has been called institutionally racist, while a slew of current players and commentators have been accused of racist and discriminatory behaviour.

Less than a week ago, Australia celebrated their first-ever World T20 Trophy. Now they have lost their Test captain, Tim Paine, due to a sexting scandal that took place the last time England was in Australia, in 2017. Paine sent an unsolicited cock photo to a female Cricket Tasmania employee with the caption “Stop me now off right away”. Four years later she has, and now Australia has a fortnight to find a replacement. Cricket Australia has cleared Paine of violating their code of conduct in an investigation they conducted at the time, but now that it has finally become public, they have decided they do not condone his language or behavior after all.

There are some common themes here, from players who seem oblivious to the impact their behavior has on their peers, who seem to feel free to abuse the power they have over people younger than them, and from bosses who have failed to add those players to their account until they are ashamed to do it.

This is the same Cricket Australia that played right with their plan to commission two new statues of female cricketers as a demonstration of their commitment to challenging ourselves to tackle gender inequality in our game, even while on a report on Paines. behavior, the same ECB that had its players dress up in anti-discrimination T-shirts as a sign of their collective stance against any discrimination in cricket, even as they, and Yorkshire, pursued Rafiqs’ allegations made last year.

This is the behavior of executives whose principles are dictated by public relations, who believe in doing the right thing as an exercise in harm reduction. The ECB was back at it on Friday, issuing a statement following their all-match meeting, offering a range of platitudes about making cricket more open and inclusive and ensuring effective governance and leadership, and promises of a range of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe and everyone feels involved. There was absolutely no information on what exactly those tangible commitments might be. Apparently they still need to consult with their stakeholders before finalizing the details.

It’s a bureaucratic word salad, an institutional gobbledegook infused with meaningless poster slogans as if we stand together against discrimination in all its forms and our game must regain your trust, the language of people who have forgotten how to speak honestly, and who hopelessly out of touch with fundamental human emotions at play here.

One of the great lessons in all of this is that language matters, how a small sentence, even seemingly in jest, can cause lasting pain and trauma. This week the ECB executives have given us a variation of the same lesson, it has been a long demonstration of how it is possible to say so much and have no real impact at all.

We are sincerely sorry, the statement said. How reassuring to know it’s not one of their insincere excuses. And a heartfelt apology, Rafiq said in parliament on Tuesday, was all I ever wanted. How they wish they’d given it to him then, in the plain and plain language some of those same Yorkshiremen accused of discriminating against him are supposedly famous for. The lawyers who (you can imagine) vet their statements seem to be more prolix.

Amid the deluge of accusations, accusations and apologies, Rafiq gave one himself when screenshots started circulating on social media showing a series of anti-Semitic messages he had sent 10 years earlier.

And typically, he was an example for all to follow: fast, straightforward, and humane, it sounded like he had written it himself, rather than having it done on his behalf. Rafiqs’ posts did not diminish his testimony about the club’s culture. They are at least more evidence of how commonplace racist language was in Yorkshire while he was playing there.

It is now too late to say sorry, even if the ECB was able to give a good one. It’s been 14 months since Rafiq first described how he contemplated suicide due to the institutional racism he faced at the club, and sorry isn’t enough. Not anymore. The speed with which this has all been unraveled is inversely proportional to the time it has developed and all the years of institutional failure to address the problem.

Rafiq was the crack that broke the dam. The ECB says more than 1,000 people have contacted its inquiry into discrimination in cricket in the past week alone. It has already grown far beyond what they can handle. The ECB cannot even be trusted to run a cricket match without alienating the vast majority of cricket supporters, which is what it should be good at. The idea that they are somehow equipped to deal with a social, political and cultural problem of this magnitude is downright laughable.

If there’s anything positive about all of this, it’s that everyone now has a clear idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem the sport has been fighting and there are, even at the ECB, a lot of good people fighting it. Australia doesn’t have that yet, and there’s a clear sense of a broader problem lurking beneath the surface there too. But then you don’t have to search too hard, or asking too hard, also to find evidence of endemic sexism in English cricket. The Ashes is in three weeks and the two countries amble towards Brisbane.