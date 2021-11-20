Sports
What the FPI and Record Strength Say About Oregon’s College Football Playoff Odds
Every Tuesday, when the College Football Playoff rankings are released, a virtually unprecedented decision caught my eye: where Oregon is placed.
The Ducks are ranked #3 in the current rankings, an honor ostensibly bestowed upon them for a win over Ohio state, and an honor believed to put them in a strong position to reach the playoff if they win. But Oregon’s rank deviates from the commission’s standards.
While playoff protocol dictates that the committee selects the four “best” teams in college football, in reality what it has done in the past is select teams based on a mix of “best” and “most deserving” or, for our goals today, through measurements of team quality and performance. The Ducks don’t fit in either one.
In terms of performance, the Ducks are in eighth place in record strength. Given Oregon’s schedule, there’s a 49% chance that an average top-25 team would be at least 9-1, which is the Ducks’ record. By comparison, that same average top-25 team would have a 33% chance of being 9-1 against Alabama’s schedule or a 40% chance against Oklahoma State’s schedule. And while Oregon’s schedule has certainly been tougher than Cincinnati’s, going 10-0 against the Bearcats’ slate (36% chance) would be harder than going 9-1 against the Ducks’ schedule. That’s the beauty of SOR: it allows us to directly compare teams with different records on the same scale. The other strength of the metric is that it can look at a whole schedule rather than simply a best win or worst loss. Oregon defeated Ohio State to be rewarded in SOR, but all games count towards the achievement.
Looking at the team quality, the rsum is only going to get worse for the Ducks. They are ranked 18th in the FPI ranking, the second worst FPI-ranked team to ever take a top four commission place in a CFP ranking release. In 2015, Iowa was placed in the top four a few times by the committee while ranked by the FPI in the mid-twenties — but that Iowa team was also undefeated at the time. If Oregon keeps its FPI rank and still makes it into the playoff, it would be the worst team to ever reach the CFP, according to the FPI. The current record holder is Michigan State from 2015, which ranked 14th.
Why doesn’t the FPI like the Ducks? Most of the time they just weren’t as efficient at a play-by-play level as other teams, considering the quality of the opponent. The Ducks rank 17th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency, while overall being number 14 in overall efficiency across all three phases of the game. They are ranked 20th in points margin per game at +12.7 with single-score wins over Fresno State, Cal and UCLA on the books.
The FPI isn’t alone in its skepticism toward Oregon, either: The Ducks are currently 3-point underdogs at 23rd-ranked Utah this weekend in Caesars Sportsbook (the FPI makes it Utah with 4).
All of this is why the Allstate Playoff Predictor, for lack of a better word, has been confused by Oregon — or at least its rankings. It only gives the Ducks a 7% chance of reaching the play-off, which is remarkable considering the team’s No. 3 position.
Much of that number is a bearish projection: It gives Oregon just a 14% chance of becoming a 12-1 Pac-12 champion. But even in the event Oregon manages to pull that off, the model still only gives the Ducks a 45% chance of hitting the CFP, largely due to an expected record rank strength of 3.3.
That 45% chance of reaching the CFP if Oregon wins might be low, even though the model includes current commission ranks. But if it’s low, it’s because the Predictor is primarily based on past commissions’ behavior — and past commissions’ behavior suggests the Ducks shouldn’t be as close to the playoff as they seem. to be.
