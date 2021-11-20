Cameron Norries ATP Finals ends with heavy defeat against Novak Djokovic | Tennis





Cameron Norries’ great season ended with a smashing defeat to Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin, with the world’s number 1 winning 6-2, 6-1. Britain’s No 1 award for 50 match wins, a first ATP title at Indian Wells and a climb to 12th in the world was entry into the final as second substitute after injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas. A defeat to Casper Ruud reduced any chance of advancing to the semi-finals and, with Djokovic already through, the round-robin stage ended with a dead rubber. But if anyone doubted Djokovic’s motivation, he proved them wrong and raced away with the first set in 28 minutes. Norrie had his moments: a few blistering passes and a breaking point in the second. But he left no doubt about the class gap between the world No. 1 and those in the chasing pack. I tried not to think about tomorrow. It’s not easy walking into court knowing you’ve already qualified, you know your opponent, you know the schedule, said Djokovic, who plays Alexander Zverev in the last four. But look, I was trying to be professional. I respect everyone I play and the crowd wants to see a game, so I tried to do my best. I played really well and really took the draw away from Cameron. quick guide ATP Finals: the semifinals Show singles (2) Daniil Medvedev v Casper Ruud (8) 1:00 PM (all GMT)

(1) Novak Djokovic – Alexander Zverev (3) 8 pm doubles (2) R Ram & J Salisbury v M Pavic & N Mektic (1) 10.30 am

(4) H Zeballos & M Granollers v N Mahut & PH Herbert (3) 5.30 pm Thanks for your feedback. Norrie said: For me to compete with him there were too many free easy points. I think it kind of comes down to you playing it and trying to overplay it every now and then. He was very relaxed. He plays great. Too good for me today. Briton Joe Salisbury was previously in the last four in doubles. Salisbury and his American partner, Rajeev Ram, defeated Colombians Juan Sebastin Cabal and Robert Farah in a tiebreak in the deciding set 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/19/cameron-norrie-atp-finals-heavy-defeat-novak-djokovic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos