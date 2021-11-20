Only meet black college hockey players from Minnesota





Photo by Kevin Healy for Augsburg Augsburg sophomore forward Kensie Malone scored the Auggies’ first goal of the 2021-22 hockey season, an unassisted stand earlier this month. She finished the November 4 overtime game against Wisconsin-River Falls with two shots on target and racked up a team-best .615 in faceoff wins. Minnesota senior defense Crystalyn Hengler assisted on the Gophers’ lone power play goal in her first start of the season last Saturday, a 7-1 home win over RIT. In addition, the 5-8 left defense three of the teams had 72 shots on target. I’ve never been part of a game where we fired so many shots as a team, Hengler admitted. It was great, but overall we had a lot of chances in attack. When asked about her first start of the year, she said: It was fun. I didn’t think about it too much. It’s always nice to get started. Malone and Hengler are the only black college hockey players in the states. Last season, the two local players were among about 15 black female players across the country. Minnesota coach Brad Frost pointed out that I know Crystalyn wants to be known as a hockey player rather than just a black female hockey player. She understands who she is. Said Hengler, the Eden Prairie native, “As a sport, we are moving toward that goal. I hope when I am a real adult to see that happen. I hope to see some more [Black players], agreed with Malone, the 5-5 Minneapolis native, and a graduate of Gentry Academy High School. Courtesy of Gopher Athletics Crystalyn Hengler Frost said he likes Hengler’s progression as one of the 11 upperclassmen on this year’s Gopher squad, both as a player and leader over her time in Minnesota. She’s progressing well. She has had a great career ahead of us. Last year she led our defenders in scoring. Were excited to see her progress. She is getting better and better and is composed with the puck and is very strong on it. She continues to make smart plays of hockey, the Gopher coach said. She is also a wonderful person. We love having her. Malone, who is now in her second college season, is hoping for a full season after a pandemic that hit last year. With a schedule that says there are no cancellations, it has been fun so far, said the Auggie forward, who had an assist in Augsburg’s 5-3 win over Hamline at home last Saturday. Unlike men’s hockey, women’s hockey mainly relies on skill rather than being so physical. We use our skills and use our teammates to evade players to get the puck into the net, explains Malone. The speed of the game is also faster [than high school]. But you just have to be quick and fit quickly. But this doesn’t mean the women didn’t physically pull Malone a holding penalty, and 14 penalties in all were called in the November 4 River Falls game on Augsburg’s Ed Saugestad Rink. While Malone is still unsure of a major, Hengler is nearing completion of her degree in Kinesiology. Being here now for 3, almost 4 years, I have learned some things from my former teammates and former captains. I definitely see some growth in my leadership and how this is affecting our underclasses. Like this: Like it Loading… RELATED MESSAGES

