Womens Tour Threatens China Boycott Over Missing #MeToo Tennis Star Peng Shuai

A growing drumbeat of support, concern and skepticism about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai begins to threaten China’s place on the world’s sports arena.

The head of the Womens Tennis Association has now pledged to pull all tennis competitions out of China if the former Wimbledon doubles champion is not found soon. Peng, 35, dared to tell the truth about Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forcing her to have sex at his home and then force her into an affair, in a social media post that was removed by Chinese censors on Nov. 2.

No one has seen her since then.

WTA chief Steve Simon said her safety is more important than the game and that an email purportedly from her that denied her previous claims and said she was fine was almost certainly fake. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her, he said in a statement posted on the WTA website. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that it is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her through various forms of communication, but to no avail.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday night, he went a step further, threatening to boycott China if she doesn’t surface soon. Were absolutely willing to terminate our business and resolve all the complications associated with it, Simon told CNN. Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business. Women should be respected and not censored.

I’m telling the truth about you: China silences tennis star who accused ex-party official of sexual assault

Simon is one of the many voices in global tennis raising the alarm about the missing player. Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams demanded that her disappearance be investigated. I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai, Williams tweeted Thursday. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.

British tennis legend Andy Murray joined the fray on Friday, tweeting a speech by Czech player Barbora Krejcikova about the 1989 Velvet Revolution that liberated her country from communism. Tennis player Peng Shuai’s whereabouts are currently unknown after allegations of sexual abuse against a Chinese government official, he tweeted. This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things may change in the future.

Pengs’ allegations in a social media post deleted about 30 minutes after she wrote it have shaken the world of international tennis, but there’s little sign of the controversy in China, where even the search for her name on by the state controlled internet now comes up white. On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman even suggested that he had never heard of Peng. This is not a matter of foreign affairs, Zhao Lijian told reporters on Thursday. And I am not aware of the relevant situation you mentioned.

The International Olympic Committee, no doubt wary of causing trouble ahead of the Beijing Winter Games in February, has also remained shockingly silent. The committee first expressed relief when the largely discounted email to Simon was made public, and is now refusing to comment at all. Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best chance of finding a solution to such questions, the IOC tweeted Thursday. This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.

But a screenshot of her post predicting her own demise is still circulating. I know that to one of your eminence, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you have said you are not afraid, she wrote in the original post. But even if it were up to me, like an egg smashing against a stone, or a moth in a flame, seeking self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.

