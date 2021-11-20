Sports
Womens Tour Threatens China Boycott Over Missing #MeToo Tennis Star Peng Shuai
A growing drumbeat of support, concern and skepticism about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai begins to threaten China’s place on the world’s sports arena.
The head of the Womens Tennis Association has now pledged to pull all tennis competitions out of China if the former Wimbledon doubles champion is not found soon. Peng, 35, dared to tell the truth about Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forcing her to have sex at his home and then force her into an affair, in a social media post that was removed by Chinese censors on Nov. 2.
No one has seen her since then.
WTA chief Steve Simon said her safety is more important than the game and that an email purportedly from her that denied her previous claims and said she was fine was almost certainly fake. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her, he said in a statement posted on the WTA website. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that it is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her through various forms of communication, but to no avail.
In an interview with CNN on Thursday night, he went a step further, threatening to boycott China if she doesn’t surface soon. Were absolutely willing to terminate our business and resolve all the complications associated with it, Simon told CNN. Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business. Women should be respected and not censored.
I’m telling the truth about you: China silences tennis star who accused ex-party official of sexual assault
Simon is one of the many voices in global tennis raising the alarm about the missing player. Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams demanded that her disappearance be investigated. I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai, Williams tweeted Thursday. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.
British tennis legend Andy Murray joined the fray on Friday, tweeting a speech by Czech player Barbora Krejcikova about the 1989 Velvet Revolution that liberated her country from communism. Tennis player Peng Shuai’s whereabouts are currently unknown after allegations of sexual abuse against a Chinese government official, he tweeted. This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things may change in the future.
Pengs’ allegations in a social media post deleted about 30 minutes after she wrote it have shaken the world of international tennis, but there’s little sign of the controversy in China, where even the search for her name on by the state controlled internet now comes up white. On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman even suggested that he had never heard of Peng. This is not a matter of foreign affairs, Zhao Lijian told reporters on Thursday. And I am not aware of the relevant situation you mentioned.
The International Olympic Committee, no doubt wary of causing trouble ahead of the Beijing Winter Games in February, has also remained shockingly silent. The committee first expressed relief when the largely discounted email to Simon was made public, and is now refusing to comment at all. Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best chance of finding a solution to such questions, the IOC tweeted Thursday. This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.
But a screenshot of her post predicting her own demise is still circulating. I know that to one of your eminence, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you have said you are not afraid, she wrote in the original post. But even if it were up to me, like an egg smashing against a stone, or a moth in a flame, seeking self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.
Get our top stories delivered to your inbox every day. Sign up now!
Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside takes a closer look at the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/women-tennis-association-threatens-pull-104027998.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]