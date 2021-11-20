Pittsburgh Steelers without TJ Watt, Joe Haden vs. Los Angeles Chargers





PITTSBURGH — While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s status for Sunday night’s showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown, the Pittsburgh Steelers have definitively ruled out two key players in their defense. Both TJ Watt (hip, knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were ruled out Sunday night, as were guard Kevin Dotson and defensive lineman Isaiah Loudermilk. Watt initially injured the knee and hip on a fourth quarter sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff when the knee appeared to make direct contact with Goff’s. The MRIs on the injuries were negative, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Watt was unable to participate in training this week. Haden sprained a foot against the Lions and didn’t finish the game, nor did he train this week. As for Roethlisberger, the Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to move him up from the reserve/COVID-19 roster to the 53-man roster so that he is eligible to play on Sunday. The team can choose to raise him before leaving protocols. If he doesn’t have a second negative test on Sunday morning, Roethlisberger would simply be inactive for the game. Not only will the Steelers be on the defensive without Watt and Haden, but coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week he doesn’t expect any safety from Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. “You have to make adjustments with such players,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said of Watt and Fitzpatrick. “They’re two of the best players you have. … Hopefully the guys will stand up. They understand how good those players are. We’ll just have to do our best and see what happens. “… Will they be as good as Minkah? Will they be as good at TJ? There aren’t many people in the league who are as good as those guys. The guys that we have on this team, the guys that will increase as we play, which we have a lot of confidence in.” With at least three key players on the defensive missing, the Steelers will be short on an attack that could be explosive in the vertical game. Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew, Justin Layne and James Pierre are likely to see more snaps. The Steelers could also increase the safety of the practice team and pick Karl Joseph in the first round. Dotson suffered an ankle sprain against the Lions, while Loudermilk appeared on the practice report earlier this week with a groin injury.

