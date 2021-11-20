Tim Paine scandal making a mess of Cricket Australia and it will get worse

The cliché that the Australian Test captain is the second most important job in Australia, and on Friday there was a clear visual cue that Tim Paine was about to do the important job of delivering very bad news: the wall behind him was devoid of company logos.

Paine resigned before the imminent disclosure of personal shortcomings. As his lone figure bent over a statement as implausible and insincere as any sexting scandal requires, the 2017 timeline of the events leading up to his death revealed institutional flaws that were even more alarming.

That chronology told us that Cricket Australia (CA), the organization that popularized the term “elite fairness,” had been covered up for four years and then stepped down with double zeal: take it as read that if Paine hadn’t jumped , his employer would have pushed him.

CA now has to answer some inconvenient questions, but none more pertinent than this: how and why, in the wake of the 2018 Sandpapergate fiasco, it chose to rebuild the country’s cricketing reputation by recruiting a Test captain to with such a damaging scandal over his head?

Another is, if the incident did not violate CA’s code of conduct, as Paine claimed, yet its exposure is deemed worth such a humiliating job loss, is the code of conduct worth the paper it is printed on?

Like most major sports now, CA likes to think of its integrity department as a sort of private police force, but at times like this it’s portrayed as nothing more grim than a public relations team with an emphasis on crisis management. Only the crises are never completely mastered, right?

Paine didn’t answer any questions Friday, but at some point he’ll have to answer a few as well. For example, if it was only “on second thought” that his behavior “didn’t live up to the standard of an Australian cricket captain”, then what exactly changed between 2017 and 2021, and why did he accept the job in the first place?

Many will make a not inconclusive argument that Paine’s loved ones have the exclusive rights to any injuries and that, once he’s settled business with them, he should never have been forced into the public domain to air his dirty laundry.

But that doesn’t align with the image CA and their business partners have cultivated of Paine as healthy and sweet, the permanently smiling boy next door who healed a cricket country in the wake of the latest major scandal, not to mention the rich benefits for all parties. are derived from that image.

Nor would it wash with the vast swaths of Australian women, especially those who don’t care about cricket and just see another celebrated and powerful man as weak and perhaps unworthy of his exalted status.

Tim Paine was appointed captain as Australian cricket was recovering from the Sandpapergate fiasco in South Africa. ( AP: Themba Hadebe )

In the following days, weeks and probably months, like all cover-ups, this affair is set to get even more messy, as evidenced by the flurry of media releases released on Friday afternoons, far removed from the anodyne screeds normally associated with such moments.

In an extraordinary statement released shortly after Paine’s press conference, Cricket Tasmania and its chairman discredited the complainant, virtually naming him.

“The allegations against Tim Paine by a former Cricket Tasmania employee were not brought to Cricket Tasmania’s attention until that employee was formally charged with theft in mid-2018,” the statement said.

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin said no complaint had been lodged at the time of the November 2017 incident, nor when the employee’s position with the organization was terminated.

“Once Cricket Tasmania was notified, it undertook an investigation which showed that the interaction was consensual and private, occurred only once, was between mature adults and was not repeated.”

While issuing an assurance that it “does not condone this type of behaviour,” Cricket Tasmania said “due to the consensual nature of the actions, it was determined that no further action was required or appropriate”.

And sure, maybe it was consensual, private, and only happened once between mature adults. But you’re taking a chance if you go that far out of the fold.

Gaggin was eventually quoted as saying it was “inappropriate to comment further given the matter” [is] still in court”, but a more explicit and explanatory set of comments is hard to imagine.

Paine will probably have to answer important questions at some point. ( AAP: Julian Smith )

By offering her “unequivocal support”, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) reacted somewhat more ambiguously than Gaggin in its response to the precise circumstances.

“With respect for Tim Paine’s decision, the ACA is saddened that he has felt the need to resign as captain of the Australian test team,” the statement said.

“Although regrettable, this was a historic error that was a private matter between consenting individuals.”

There are no winners here, but don’t think about the person who will suffer the most.

In his seminal study of Australia’s Test captains, Ray Robinson became perhaps the first cricket journalist to seriously consider the toll of work on wives and partners.

“The demands of international cricket on players are putting a strain on the marriage,” he wrote.

So also modern life and technology. Just ask Bonnie Paine.