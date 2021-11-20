Sports
College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in week 12
Major races towards championships, both the conference and the College Football Playoff, heat up on Saturday as the regular season draws to a close. There is no conference in which the division is potentially bigger than the Big Ten, and two of the East Division titans in the conference with CFP aspirations will battle it out in a top 10 showdown here in Week 12.
The day kicks off with the No. 7 Michigan State heading for Columbus to take on a No. 4 Ohio State team that seemed to be really finding its offensive rhythm lately. The Buckeyes are major favorites because of that offensive attack and the poor passing of the Spartans. However, Michigan State comes in with a huge chip on his shoulder. This is a team that feels disrespected by the CFP committee for being behind No. 6 Michigan – a team it beat this season. However, an upset win over the Buckeyes in Columbus would certainly earn the Spartans the respect they deserve.
Also on Saturday is No. 2 Alabama, which could take the SEC West title and set up the most anticipated match-up of the 2021 season in the conference’s title match on Saturday, December 4 with No. 1 Georgia with a win over No. . . 21 Arkansas. In the nightcap of the evening, No. 3 Oregon will boost his resume with a road win against a tough No. 24 Utah squad.
While winning is all that matters in the standings, we think it’s important that these teams cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for coverage of college football from kick-off. Let’s take a look at our roster of experts for the 12th full Saturday of the season.
Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
12 o’clock | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Two factors play a role in this choice for me. The first and most important is that Michigan State is a good football team, so getting nearly three touchdowns with them against an Ohio State team that struggles to dominate opponents all season is a tough deal to pass up. The other factor is the timing of the game. While this one is huge, Ohio State will play Michigan next week. The Buckeyes were bad at the spread for the Michigan game, and they’ve failed to cover the spread a week before Michigan for seven consecutive seasons (they didn’t play last year).Forecast: State of Michigan (+19) – Tom Fornell
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma
12 o’clock | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) —Oklahoma’s poor performance against Baylor matched the first match-up against a half-decent defense. The bad news? The Cyclones may be even better on that side of the ball, and they have a running back that keeps the chains moving. Oklahoma may find a way to pull out of a home game, but ISU can easily keep the game close again.Forecast: Iowa State (+4) – Shehan Jeyarajah
no. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama
3.30 pm | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—The Arkansas attack will be successful enough against Alabama to leave it in doubt at least into the fourth quarter. Will KJ Jefferson and the rest of the offense get the job done? New. A late foul or two will cost the Hogs in this one, but they’ll keep it within three touchdowns.Forecast: Arkansas (+20.5) –Barrett Sallee
No. 6 Michigan in Maryland
330 hours | big ten network,fuboTV(Try for free) —Michigan’s defensive front will be the group that wins this game. Maryland has managed to move the ball between the 20s this season, but struggles when he gets into the red zone. That’s where the Wolverines begin to overwhelm a line of attack from Terps that have failed to take a lead over the better teams in the Big Ten.Prediction: Michigan (-14.5) — Chip Patterson
No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah
19:30 | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Utah’s only loss in the past two months came against an Oregon State team that is one of only two teams in the conference to average more yards per game than Utah. Now the Utes are up against the others in Oregon. The Ducks should win a close.Forecast: Oregon (+3) — David Cobb
