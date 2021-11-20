White House, UN joins ‘where are Peng Shuai’ calls





The White House administration said it was “deeply concerned” and wanted “independent, verifiable evidence” of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the United Nations Human Rights Office. held the same position later in the day as concerns about player safety continue to grow. Peng, one of the country’s most recognizable stars, has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she accused a senior government official of sexual assault. Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have called to find her. White House addresses Peng White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke on Friday about the disappearance of the 35-year-old, two-time Grand Slam champion. It came a day after Serena Williams joined the call to find her. Peng accused former top official Zhang Gaoli of assault on Nov. 2 using Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. The post was removed and all discussions about it were censored, which is not uncommon on the platform. She has not been seen or heard from since, raising concerns about her safety and whereabouts. Psaki said she could not add details but reiterated where the United States stands “in general” on the fundamental issues at stake. “First, every report of sexual assault must be investigated and we support a woman’s ability to speak up and seek responsibility, both here and around the world,” Psaki said. “Second, we will continue to champion freedom of expression. And we know that the People’s Republic of China has zero tolerance for criticism and has a record of silencing those who speak out and we continue to condemn those practices.” Earlier Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that it was “not aware of the situation”. according to the Associated Press. Story continues United Nations calls for investigation Peng Shuai of China has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, the day she published allegations of sexual abuse by a government official. (Xinhua/Bai Xue via Getty Images) UN human rights spokesman Liz Throssell said Friday from Geneva that the organization wants proof of Peng’s whereabouts and for a “complete transparency” investigation. “What we would say is that it would be important to have evidence of her whereabouts and well-being, and we would push for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault,” Throssell said via CNN. “According to the available information, the former world doubler No. 1 has never been heard from again since she claimed on social media that she had been sexually assaulted. We want to emphasize that it is important to know where she is and to know her state, to know about her well-being.” WTA committed to Peng . to assist WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon called for an investigation in a statement last weekend. CGTN, the international arm of the Chinese state media organization, released a screenshot of the text of an email allegedly written by Peng and sent to Simon. Simon released a statement within the hour saying it “only raises my concerns for her safety and whereabouts” and has “hard to believe” the tennis player wrote the email. The organization is committed to finding Peng and ensuring her allegations are properly investigated. Simon is willing to lose hundreds of millions in business, he said via CNN. “We are absolutely ready to end our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. “Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business.” “Women should be respected and not censored,” Simon said. The disappearance of Peng and the Beijing Olympics The care and impact goes beyond tennis. China is preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, and activists have already protested the country’s human rights record in the run-up to the games. They called for a boycott at a demonstration at the torch relay in October. the IOC only delivered a one sentence statement about Peng’s disappearance on Thursday: We have seen the latest reports and are encouraged by assurances that she is safe. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics because of the country’s human rights violations. Athletes would still participate, but government officials and dignitaries would not attend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/where-is-peng-shuai-white-house-un-join-calls-for-proof-whereabouts-investigation-tennis-220003638.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos