Hickey on hockey: Legault’s focus on Quebec hockey is misleading

The Premier of Quebec has far more important issues to deal with than trying to put more Quebecers in the NHL. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Article content There are many things to worry about the Prime Minister of Quebec ao Legault.

Article content Numerous hospitals in the province have been forced to at least partially close their emergency departments. There is a serious shortage of nurses (and doctors) in Quebec. Many paramedics have stopped due to working conditions and their union was given a strike mandate on Thursday. Opioid abuse claimed the lives of 547 Quebecers last year. There is an increase in violent crime in Montreal. The COVID-19 pandemic is not going away. And since this is all about me, I haven’t had a GP since mine retired in June. But the most pressing matter for Legault this week was how to get more Quebec players on the Canadiens roster. He announced the formation of a 15-member committee to revive Quebec hockey. We don’t know how much taxpayer money is wasted on this blue ribbon panel, but here are some free thoughts:

Article content Small hockey registrations have gone down, but you can’t blame it on the lack of role models at Les Not-So-Glorieux. It’s because hockey makes demands on families in terms of money and time. It is because there is a growing awareness of concussion. It is because children prefer to play baseball, football, basketball, soccer, tennis or video games. I know and respect many of the committee members, but the group also includes small hockey managers who have contributed to the problems they are trying to solve. I fear there are too many people in minor hockey who have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo and too many parents who are far too involved. Legault was shocked that Ontario has eight times as many registered female players as Quebec. I am confident that Caroline Ouellette, Danile Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre will continue diligent efforts to close this gap, but this is an issue that requires the willingness of local communities to provide opportunities for young girls.

Article content Legault spoke of hockey as our national sport and he didn’t mention that it is Canada’s national sport. When he talked about developing more Quebec players for the NHL, he wasn’t thinking about Alex Killorn, Marco Scandella or Michael Matheson. Photo by John Mahoney / Montreal Gazette There are some English-speaking hockey coaches in Quebec and it might have been a good idea to include one on the committee. Someone like Peter Smith, who has had coaching success at McGill University and the Olympics, or Jon Goyens, who knows the ins and outs of minor hockey. And while we talked about people not on the committee, we hope it seeks input from psychologists and doctors who can assess the possible negative physical and mental aspects of the sport.

Article content Were No. 1: The Canadiens may be a terrible team, but Montreal has the highest attendance in the NHL. We really should change that statement because while the Canadiens may be leading to ticket sales, there are a lot of people who just don’t bother showing up. That suggests that the Canadiens have reached the point where you can’t give away any more tickets. There were many hundreds of empty seats in the lower bowl of the Bell Center for Thursday’s game against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, a game usually regarded as a must-see. The Canadiens claim an average attendance of 19,686, representing 92.5 percent of capacity. Chicago, which has led the league for ten years, has fallen to sixth place, with an average of 18,142 fans.

Article content Five teams Tampa Bay, Vegas, Boston, Washington and the expansion Seattle Kraken have a capacity of 100 percent or better. Buffalo, which was better than expected, is at the bottom of the list with an average attendance of 7,901. Hurricanes strike again: Those wild and crazy people running the Carolina Hurricanes Twitter feed had more fun with the Canadiens this week. We may be a bunch of jerks, but we still care about our communities, they tweeted. In honor of World Kindness Day, the walking sticks made a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Childrens Foundation. The tweet contained links to all charities in the NHL. Carolina started poking the Canadiens in the summer when the Hurricanes pryed Jesperi Kotkaniemi off with a tender sheet. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1

