Tim Paine, sexting, will play Tim Paine in the Ashes, Kim Hughes, Mark Waugh, messages, lyrics

Former Test captain Kim Hughes has criticized Cricket Australia for failing to penalize Tim Paine over his sexting scandal, while Mark Waugh thinks the wicketkeepers’ international career has come to an end. Paine stood down as Australias Test captain in disgrace on Friday as the scandal was revealed in The Herald Sun. Paine had sent an advertisement from a Cricket Tasmania employee on the morning of the first Ashes Test in 2017, among other sexually charged messages. FURTHER TEXTS: Were both f***ed when this came out: Tim Paines admission UK VIEW: Another disgraced captain resigns in tears RISE AND FALL: From Surgery Hell to Shock Ashes Glory and Shameful Exit As it stands, he will still play for Australia when the Ashes start in Brisbane on December 8. But Australian cricketing great Waugh has raised doubts about whether Paine will keep his place on the team and line up with the Gabba. I would say it will be difficult for him to keep his place in the team now, Waugh said at 2GB. He’s 36 years old, coming back from injury, and he’s got this scandal hanging over his head, there’s a lot of stuff going on against Tim Paine now. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Australia’s former captain, Tim Paine. Source: AFP The woman resigned from Cricket Tasmania shortly after the text exchange and reported the messages to Cricket Australia in 2018. She told the governing body she was offended by Mr Paines’ sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photo of his genitals, in addition to the explicit sexual comments. MORE TIM PAINE STOPS NEWS COLUMN: Tim Paine Served Australian Cricket A Lie And We All Picked It Up ASHES BOMBSHELL: Paine Resigns As Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal EXPLAINED: How unwanted d*** photo toppled Australian skipper WORLD COMMENTS: Squeaky clean savior of Australian cricket no more NEXT AUSSI CAPTAIN? 57-year-old first, epic resurrection, young smokey among the contenders Paines’ actions were investigated by CA’s Integrity Unit at the time and he was cleared of any Code of Conduct violation, a decision Hughes called staggering. (Paine) did what he had to do (by resigning), but what I find appalling is that Cricket Australia has looked at the situation and has done nothing, Hughes told Five AA radio in Adelaide. The norm you walk by is the norm you accept. Integrity? You are kidding me! For God sake. You found out and then said that’s still acceptable and appoint him captain? Give me a break. It’s absolutely stunning. PLAYERS RESPOND: Aussie Test star backs captain-in-waiting after timely admission FULL STATEMENT: Deeply sorry for the pain I caused, Tears Paine says

