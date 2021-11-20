Future Hogs Week 11: A Look at College Soccer Players Who Can Help the Washington Football Team

There wasn’t much movement regarding the College Football Playoff image. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio state all took care of business. Cincinnati took a convincing win against USF and Michigan won a close game against Penn State. Teams that lost last week like Wake Forest and Michigan state rediscovered form with victories. The Oklahomas’ undefeated season, and likely their playoff hopes, came to an end with a loss to Baylor.

This week there are games with major consequences for the play-offs. The marquee matchup will be Michigan State vs. be Ohio State. Another big game to watch will be in the west, with Oregon going up against Utah.

I want to focus on a few players that stood out to me over the weekend, especially those who should qualify for the draft at the end of the season. Feel free to add players in the comments that caught your eye this week that you think could help the team.

Phil Jurkovec, QB Boston College

After injuring his hand earlier in the season, and despite thinking he was ready for the year, Phil Jurkovec returned to the field. He put down a great game against Georgia Tech, going 13 of 20 (not sure why the video reads 13 of 24) for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He also tackled 71 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He is a large QB at 65,226 lbs, has a good arm despite what appears to be a shortened throw. His speed and athleticism aren’t great, but they’re enough to keep a defense fair. Jurkovec has struggled with good defenses, so he has to show that he can be that good against better competition.

Abram Smith, RB – Baylor

A major reason Baylor brought down Oklahoma was Abram Smith’s play. I wondered why I hadn’t heard much about the talented senior. Turns out he played linebacker for Baylor until this season. Not much profile on those tires. He registered 148 yards on 20 carries against the Sooners. He is a 511,221 lbs physical runner, with good speed, vision and instincts. Hard to believe he hasn’t played a running back since high school.

Montrell Washington, WR Samford

If you gave Samford everything they could handle in Florida last weekend, drop some lottery numbers in the comments below. One of the reasons was Montrell Washington’s many contributions. He completed a pass, ran 19 yards, caught 10 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. With his speed and elusiveness, Washington could play a role akin to DeAndre Carter.

Montrell Washington from Samford walks back 98 meters! The Bulldogs lead Florida 42-35 in the half. The 42 points are the most the Gators have ever given up in one half. pic.twitter.com/Dcz2LJU1Ch Patrick Groenveld (@PCGreenfield) Nov 13, 2021

Erick All, TE Michigan

He’s not the most prolific tight end, but Erick All seems to have the tools to be a reliable next-level move tight end. The junior looks like a good athlete with decent speed, but many of his catches are close to scrimmage. I wonder if he has bad hands or has trouble locating the ball on the court. Once he has the ball, he fights by contact. All needs act like a block, which could explain why he often bends to the receiver. He played a good game against Penn State, catching four passes for 67 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown.

Trevor Penning, OT Northern Iowa

When all is said and done, FCS standout Trevor Penning could be a first round pick. People of 67,340 lbs, who are as athletic as Penning, don’t come around very often. He has all the skills and abilities to be a starting left tackle in the NFL: fast feet, strong anchor, good balance and block finishing. Honestly, I haven’t seen any weakness in his playing in the band I’ve seen. When he blows up the NFL CombineThere’s no telling how high his design stock could soar.

OT Trevor Penning Call him “physical” or “annoying” or “mauler” or even “dirty” Does he seem to finish every chance he gets? Yes. Will he give you the last push? Yes. Will he try to throw you over the pile? Yes. Will he drop the groceries on you? Yes. pic.twitter.com/zptxztsULX Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) Nov 10, 2021

Cade Mays, OG – Tennessee

To stay with the theme of big, vicious offensive linemen, let me introduce you to Cade Mays. Mays started his career with Georgia but moved to Tennessee to play for his hometown Volunteers. The senior is versatile, has played all offensive line positions except the center, and has good athleticism to get to the second tier. He needs to get stronger to have an impact on the next level.

Sam Williams, DE be miss



With so many talented edge rushers poised to enter the draft, it’s hard to say where a player like Sam Williams will be drafted. He’s a prototypical 4-3 defensive end at 64,265 lbs, and he’s explosive. Williams has only played two seasons with Ole Miss, but he holds the record for most sacks in a season at 10.5 and is fourth all-time with 20.5. In return for Texas A&M, the oldest did not register a bag, but had six tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams with the strip bag and picks up the ball and returns it for a TD. There’s nothing special about the rush just committing to speed and flashing through the OT’s arms, a little ankle flexion. pic.twitter.com/uqswQEuo7K Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) September 15, 2021

Brian Asamoah II, LB Oklahoma

Oklahoma was handed their first loss of the season by Baylor, but it was not due to Brian Asamoah II’s play. Asamoah was playing all over the field as he led the Sooners in tackles with 14, two for a loss and a forced fumble. The red shirt junior has the speed to play sideways and shoot through holes to get into the backfield.

Channing Tindall, LB Georgia

Earlier this season, I said ID lucky to land any of the Georgia linebackers. I already mentioned Nakobe Dean. Now it’s Channing Tindalls’ turn. Want speed in the linebacker position? Tindall is fast, especially downhill. The senior had a great game against Tennessee, taking eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Dean may be the most popular prospect, but Tindall should hear his name quite early in the draft.

Jonathan Garibay, K Texas Tech



With all due respect to Joey Slye in his first game in Washington, I still keep my eye on kickers. Jonathan Garibay can certainly be one to watch. He kicked a 62-yard game-winning field goal, knock-off state of Iowa. The senior has not missed a field goal all season, 12 for 12, and from 43 extra points he made 42.

